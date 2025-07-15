Beyoncé deals with major setback on tour

Beyoncé's unreleased music was reportedly stolen from her choreographer Christopher Grant's SUV just days before the singer's four-night Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta.

In a statement to ABC News, authorities confirmed that the theft took place on July 8. Among the items stolen from the rental car were hard drives containing the star’s unreleased music, detailed tour plans, and both past and upcoming set lists.

© Beyoncé/Instagram The singer's unreleased music was stolen

Law enforcement officers are looking for a "suspect accused of stealing two suitcases containing sensitive material" related to the singer.

The report read: "Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Wagoneer was broken into at the location and two suitcases had been stolen. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation and have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect."

According to a police incident report, choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue told officers they had parked the rented black Jeep Wagoneer before stepping into a nearby food hall. When they returned, they discovered the vehicle’s rear window shattered and two suitcases missing.

The pair informed the police they were "carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé" in the vehicle that included "five jump drives containing watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans for shows past and future, and set list".

They said: "[Someone] broke in through the back lift gate and robbed their rental black Jeep Wagoneer while it was stationed in a parking deck around 8:09 p.m."

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock The SUV belonged to the singer's choreographer

The theft is thought to have occurred around 8p.m. inside a parking lot at Krog Street Market. On July 14, an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect whose identity is yet to be disclosed.

The police confirmed the "'break-in was captured on surveillance cameras, and the scene was dusted for fingerprints".

Other stolen items included a laptop, designer clothing, and Apple AirPods. According to the police report, authorities used tracking data from the laptop and headphones to trace the possible path of the missing items.

Cowboy Carter

© Getty Images Jay Z joined his wife on stage

Beyoncé completed her fourth and final show on July 14 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The singer's husband Jay Z made a surprise appearance on the third night of her show.

The star was also joined on stage by her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. During Sunday's show, Rumi was spotted mouthing "I love you" to the stadium.

© FilmMagic Blue Ivy is on track to become a performer like her mother

Spanning nine acts, the concert showcases nearly all of her eight studio albums, with a strong focus on Cowboy Carter – the parent album – and its predecessor in the planned trilogy, 2022’s Renaissance.