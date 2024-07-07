Beyoncé looks so different in 'confusing' video shared by mom Tina Knowles

As one of the biggest artists of the planet, Beyoncé has an army of stylists and makeup artists around her to help her sport plenty of daring looks for her tours, music videos and beyond.

In a video shared by Tina Knowles on her social media recently, Beyoncé did exactly that with her totally different appearance.

Tina's super famous daughter, 42, could be seen wearing an all-white ensemble in the short clip from a photoshoot and was wearing her hair in a blond, cropped-bob style.

Fans were left somewhat baffled by the video, which was originally taken in 2013, with some initially thinking it was a recent snap of Bey, meaning the 'Halo' singer had undergone a dramatic transformation.

One person summed it up by writing: "As big of a fan [I am], I always see new pictures or videos of Bey I'm like, how did I miss this??" Another added: "What did you do???" as a third wrote: "I'm flabbergasted."

However, another fan cleared up the confusion, stating the video featured in the superstar's 2013 Mrs Carter official calendar.

Tina, 70, had written in the caption: "Wow this looks like a Cécred day," which led some fans to believe that Beyoncé had embraced a new hairstyle in support of her new haircare line, Cécred.

The launch of her new line of haircare products was incredibly personal for Beyoncé. The range was inspired by her mother Tina's career working as a hairdresser and salon owner for years.

Beyoncé has had blond hair plenty of times over the years

At the time she launched the range, the 42-year-old explained: "I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

The 'Sweet Dreams' singer added: "I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."

Beyoncé concluded: "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

© Getty Images Beyonce at the launch of Cecred

Although the video shared by Tina was not recent, Beyoncé has sported a platinum many times over the years.

The singer, who is married to rapper Jay Z with whom she shares three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, embraced blond locks ahead of the launch of her most recent album, Cowboy Carter.

Putting your hair through such changes requires a dedicated nourishment routine. As the superstar previously explained to Essence in their March/April issue: "It's all about moisture for me – adding oil to my scalp and covering my hair at night so the oils could penetrate.

"It brings back such great memories of my rituals as a child to maintain a healthy scalp," she added, explaining her techniques are to "avoid friction, my hair reverting, and using unnecessary heat".