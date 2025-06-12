Andrew Shue helps ex Amy Robach's daughter during big change in personal life

Amy Robach's daughter Ava has shared an exciting life update on social media, and has had a huge army of support to help make it happen - including her former stepfather, Andrew Shue.

The aspiring singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several photos of herself moving out of her music studio in New York City to a barn in a secluded looking area.

The stunning new location looked like something from a film set, and she looked more than happy about the change.

© Instagram Andrew Shue was pictured helping ex-wife Amy Robach's daughter Ava move house

Amongst pictures of her moving her furniture was a photo of Andrew sitting perched on the removal van during a break from packing. Ava tagged the Melrose Place actor in the picture.

Her stepbrother, Andrew's son Wyatt, was also pictured helping. Amy and Andrew were dedicated stepparents and even wrote a book, Better Together, about their experience in a blended family back in 2021.

Andrew's son Wyatt was also helping with the move

Reflecting on how important it was for the pair of them to be good stepparents, she previously told Ashley Bellman on The Middle: "Nobody gives you a handbook in being a mom and you definitely don't get a handbook in being a stepmom.

"And same with being a stepdad. It's something that people don't talk about and it's probably one of the hardest roles that I've taken on and I'm still learning how to be a better one.

© Instagram Amy's daughter Ava was delighted to be moving home

"It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was. You really have to open your heart and open your mind, and your flexibility is imperative when it comes to dealing with a blended family."

Ava has had an exciting year, having graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama back in May. Her proud mom Amy shared several photos from the special day on social media, including a picture of herself with Ava, younger daughter Annalise, and her rarely-seen ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.

Amy's daughter's stunning new living quarters

"Congratulations to @avamonr0e for four incredible years of hard work!!! I cannot wait to see what’s next… I'll always be in the audience cheering you on baby," the podcast star wrote.

Amy has since gone on to find love with her former GMA co-star T.J. Holmes, while Andrew is in a relationship with T.J.'s ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

© Getty Images for ADAPT Leadershi Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

Andrew and Marilee's romance was revealed via Page Six in December 2023, a year after Amy and T.J. were spotted together for the first time.

The publication reported that they were getting ready for their first anniversary together. They have since been pictured out in public together on a handful of occasions. Their debut red carpet appearance was in December 2024, as they stepped out at the Hall Des Lumieres in New York City for the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala.