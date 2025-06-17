Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mariah Carey, 56, shows off her gorgeous curves in skintight mini dress
Mariah Carey seen leaving the Corinthia Hotel on June 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images

Mariah is mom to teen twins

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Mariah Carey was pictured leaving her $30,000 a night London hotel on Tuesday June 17, wearing a gorgeous black bodycon dress.

Mariah Carey seen leaving the Corinthia Hotel on June 17, 2025 in London, England. © GC Images

The 56-year-old was all smiles as she left the Corinthia  Hotel in central London, looking sensational in a crochet mini dress with a square neckline and ruffle hem.

With a black slip underneath, she paired the look with black rights and knee-high leather boots, as well as diamante sunglasses.

Mariah Carey seen leaving the Corinthia Hotel on June 17, 2025 in London, England© GC Images

She waved to fans who were waiting outside to say hello, with her appearance coming days after she performed her first UK show in six years.

It was also reported that Beyonce canceled her booking of the penthouse suite at the Corinthia when it emerged that Mariah wanted the room. 

Mariah Carey seen leaving the Corinthia Hotel on June 17, 2025 in London, England. © GC Images

Beyonce, 43, had booked 12 nights at the Corinthia for her record-breaking residency at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for her Cowboy Carter tour..

But she allegedly moved out at the weekend for Mariah.

Mariah Carey performing on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 Capital's Summertime Ball 2025, Show, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 15 Jun 2025© Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Mom-of-two Mariah performed at the Capital FM Summertime Ball wearing a black felt romper that highlighted her curves ; she also wore the diamante sunglasses on stage.

In classic Mariah style, she also demanded that the dressing room be renamed to "Mimi's World," with This Morning presenter and Capital Breakfast DJ Sian Welby telling The Sun that all branding for Capital was removed.

"It's all her zone," said Sian.

During her performance she sang classics "Fantasy" and "Emotions," before closing her set with "We Belong Together".

mariah carey © Getty Images for BET

In August Mariah, known as Mimi, will also perform at King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with support from Eternal and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

She will also head to Japan and Thailand at the end of the year, "taking The Celebration of Mimi worldwide".

"I can’t wait to see you all during this special anniversary year of the Mimi album, more dates to be announced soon!" she shared with fans in early 2025.

2025 is the 20-year anniversary of her 10th studio album, 2005’s The Emancipation of Mimi, and she has celebrated with a Las Vegas residency.

Mariah Carey and her two children standing outside their home with an Easter bunny mascot© Instagram

As well as one of the world's most famous women, Mariah is a mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe. She shares the 14-year-old twins with America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon; the former couple finalized their divorce in 2016 and have co-parented their twins ever since.

"There are no rules in this house," the singer confessed to Us Weekly of how she is raising her kids."I don't like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don't. I hate that more than anything."

Mariah Carey reacts to bad lighting at iHeartRadio Music Awards

