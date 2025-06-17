Mariah Carey, 56, shows off her gorgeous curves in skintight mini dress

Mariah Carey was pictured leaving her $30,000 a night London hotel on Tuesday June 17, wearing a gorgeous black bodycon dress.
The 56-year-old was all smiles as she left the Corinthia Hotel in central London, looking sensational in a crochet mini dress with a square neckline and ruffle hem.
With a black slip underneath, she paired the look with black rights and knee-high leather boots, as well as diamante sunglasses.
She waved to fans who were waiting outside to say hello, with her appearance coming days after she performed her first UK show in six years.
It was also reported that Beyonce canceled her booking of the penthouse suite at the Corinthia when it emerged that Mariah wanted the room.
Beyonce, 43, had booked 12 nights at the Corinthia for her record-breaking residency at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for her Cowboy Carter tour..
But she allegedly moved out at the weekend for Mariah.
Mom-of-two Mariah performed at the Capital FM Summertime Ball wearing a black felt romper that highlighted her curves ; she also wore the diamante sunglasses on stage.
In classic Mariah style, she also demanded that the dressing room be renamed to "Mimi's World," with This Morning presenter and Capital Breakfast DJ Sian Welby telling The Sun that all branding for Capital was removed.
"It's all her zone," said Sian.
During her performance she sang classics "Fantasy" and "Emotions," before closing her set with "We Belong Together".
In August Mariah, known as Mimi, will also perform at King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with support from Eternal and Nile Rodgers & Chic.
She will also head to Japan and Thailand at the end of the year, "taking The Celebration of Mimi worldwide".
"I can’t wait to see you all during this special anniversary year of the Mimi album, more dates to be announced soon!" she shared with fans in early 2025.
2025 is the 20-year anniversary of her 10th studio album, 2005’s The Emancipation of Mimi, and she has celebrated with a Las Vegas residency.
As well as one of the world's most famous women, Mariah is a mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe. She shares the 14-year-old twins with America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon; the former couple finalized their divorce in 2016 and have co-parented their twins ever since.
"There are no rules in this house," the singer confessed to Us Weekly of how she is raising her kids."I don't like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don't. I hate that more than anything."