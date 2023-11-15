Mariah Carey makes surprise revelation about strict household with twins during live TV appearance

There is no denying that Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, so when the holidays come around, everyone in her household must abide by her festive rules!

Each year, the "All I Want For Christmas is You" singer – and her fans – eagerly await for November 1st to come for her to officially "defrost," because as soon as Halloween has passed, it's Christmas season in her book.

True to her Queen of Christmas status, of course her home in California where she lives with twins Moroccan and Monroe becomes a winter wonderland, and she maintains it is Christmas or bust!

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, Mariah gave insight into what she really is like at home when her favorite season comes.

As host Jennifer Hudson asked if she felt the day after Halloween was too early to start decorating, Mariah made her position clear as she said: "No, because –" before belting out her iconic high-pitched: "It's time!"

Jennifer went on to ask, beyond the obvious favorite "All I Want for Christmas is You," what Mariah's own favorite Christmas song is, and she revealed it is Nat King Cole's version of "A Christmas Song."

© Getty The singer's twins are definitely just as fans of Christmas as their mom

Still, she definitely has to mix it up, as she then confessed: "I don't let anyone listen to anything but Christmas music when I'm celebrating Christmas," to which Jennifer concurred: "See, we're on the same page."

Mariah continued: "Movies have to be Christmas related [too]," revealing among her favorites were Elf and Miracle on 34th Street – the original one, she said, "it's got something about it" – and Jennifer herself said her favorite was Home Alone.

© Instagram Moroccan and Monroe are 12 years old

Further giving insight into what her home is really like during the holidays, she played coy when asked how many Christmas trees she has, joking: "Well… I don't want to make anybody feel left out, because we have a lot of Christmas trees."

"Like a whole field of trees?" Jennifer in turn wondered, and Mariah continued to tease: "Not a field… per se…" as the live audience erupted in laughter.

© Instagram The twins will be joining their mom on her Christmas tour

Then, testing Mariah, Jennifer asked if she cooks during the holidays, and she maintained: "I do, and nobody believes me until they come over," adding: "I knew you didn't believe me."

© Booking.com Mariah maintained she's a good cook

She elaborated: "I cook Italian food on the 23rd, because my father had a recipe for linguine with white clam sauce that he left for me when he passed away, that's very good, and some other things."

"I do like a traditional Christmas dinner, and I… I help, I'm not there doing everything alone, I'm not gonna say that, but I do add a little bit of seasoning."

