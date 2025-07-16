Beyonce and Jay-Z have collaborated several times throughout their marriage, but now they are set to compete against each other.

The couple will go head-to-head at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September after they were both nominated in the same category.

Emmys

Both received nominations in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category, with Beyonce earning her nod for her NFL Halftime Show, dubbed Beyonce Bowl, during the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens Christmas Day game on Netflix.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, earned a spot in the same category for his role as an executive producer for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February.

© Getty Images Beyonce and Jay-Z earned Emmy nominations in the same category

Beyonce Bowl also earned the singer Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Production Design, and Outstanding Choreography.

It's not surprising that Beyonce and Jay-Z earned nominations as they both broke records. Beyonce Bowl became the most-watched NFL game since 2001, with 27 million viewers tuning in to watch, and a further 50 million viewers watched the special on Netflix.

Jay-Z's involvement in the Super Bowl halftime show made history, too, as Kendrick's performance is now the most-watched with 133.5 million viewers.

© Getty Images Jay Z and Beyonce both broke records

The news was announced in a statement on Instagram shared by Apple Music, NFL, and Roc Nation, days after the game.

"We've broken the record again! The most watched Apple Music Halftime show EVER, with 133.5 Million viewers," it read.

Music theft

Beyonce's nominations come after it was reported that unreleased music was stolen from her choreographer Christopher Grant's SUV just days before her four-night Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta.

© Instagram Beyonce's unreleased music was stolen

In a statement to ABC News, authorities confirmed that the theft took place on July 8. Among the items stolen from the rental car were hard drives containing Beyonce's unreleased music, detailed tour plans, and both past and upcoming set lists.

Law enforcement officers are looking for a "suspect accused of stealing two suitcases containing sensitive material" related to the singer.

The report read: "Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Wagoneer was broken into at the location and two suitcases had been stolen. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation and have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect."

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyonce's music was stolen from her choreographer's rental car

According to a police incident report, choreographer Christopher and dancer Diandre Blue told officers they had parked the rented black Jeep Wagoneer before stepping into a nearby food hall. When they returned, they discovered the vehicle's rear window shattered and two suitcases missing.

The pair informed the police they were "carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé" in the vehicle that included "five jump drives containing watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans for shows past and future, and set list".

© Instagram Police confirmed the break-in was captured on surveillance cameras

Other stolen items included a laptop, designer clothing, and Apple AirPods. According to the police report, authorities used tracking data from the laptop and headphones to trace the possible path of the missing items.

The police confirmed that the "break-in was captured on surveillance cameras, and the scene was dusted for fingerprints".