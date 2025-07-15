Beyoncé's daughter Rumi breaks character on stage as she mimics big sister Blue Ivy

Beyoncé's two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, have been wowing crowds every time they step out on stage to perform as part of their mom's Cowboy Carter concerts.

The 13-year-old and the eight-year-old have had different roles on stage with eldest, Blue, dancing throughout almost the entirety of the show, and little Rumi coming out to join her famous mother for the very special and sentimental song, 'Protector'.

But there have been a couple of moments that have gone sufficiently viral among the Beyhive showing Rumi, who has a twin brother named Sir, breaking character while in performance mode...

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock While Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids have shown the utmost professionalism while performing their respective numbers, there have been recent moments that have delighted fans. This week, the Carters have been in Atlanta, Georgia, and a TikTok trend had little Rumi breaking character on stage to perform a dance, copying her big sister Blue in the process...

© X/@OurHermitage Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children have clearly been learning the 'I'm so ATL' dance from the video sharing platform. The dance craze started by TikTok stars in the Georgian city and is a nod to the culture of Atlanta. First, Blue styled out the dance – which involves them stomping their feet and 'swimming' their hands – directly to the camera after performing her dance break to 'Deja-Vu'. Then, in the following night's show, little Rumi got involved and performed the dance with a big grin on her face, much to the delight of the crowd.

© Beyoncé/Instagram Meanwhile, Rumi also broke character in another sweet moment when she noticed a fan's sign with a picture of Stitch on it, Rumi's favorite animated character. The fan was likely inspired to make the sign after Rumi was delighted to receive a stuffed toy of the Disney character, which grandmother Tina Knowles said made the eight-year-old "so happy".

© Instagram It seems Beyoncé and her daughters were keen to pay homage to the city they were performing in, and the four-night run in Atlanta was made even more special when Jay-Z came out to perform alongside his wife. After his surprise appearance at the Cowboy Carter show in Paris last month, Hova came out once again in Atlanta, this time to perform Crazy In Love with his wife of 17 years, plus his huge 2003 track Public Service Announcement. To introduce the Grammy Award-winning rapper to the stage on the first night he came out, Beyoncé told the audience: "I want you to give it up for my favourite human in the world." After the track ended, Jay-Z and Beyoncé shared a kiss on stage as Beyoncé then told the crowd: "Give it up for my man," as her husband walked off.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock However, Beyoncé's time in Atlanta has not been a completely smooth sailing experience. It's been reported that the award-winning superstar's unreleased music, tour footage and future schedules for shows were stolen from her choreographer Christopher Grant's rented SUV that was parked in a lot close to the stadium. In a statement to ABC News, authorities confirmed that the theft took place on July 8, before her run of Atlanta shows took place. Law enforcement officers are looking for a "suspect accused of stealing two suitcases containing sensitive material" related to the singer.