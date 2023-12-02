Inside Beyonce and Jay Z's London date night – rare photos

Despite being one of the most famous couples on the planet, Jay Z and Beyonce somehow keep their relationship under wraps, rarely making public comments about one another.

So, it came as a surprise on Saturday morning when the Renaissance megastar shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram enjoying a romantic dinner together at London's celebrity hotspot Harry's Bar.

The photos were included in a carousel of images taken on the night of the premiere of Beyonce's Renaissance tour film in London. The majority of snaps focused on Beyonce's incredible sapphire and diamond-encrusted outfit, but others gave an insight into the notoriously private couple.

Two shots showed Beyonce and Jay Z being served pasta at Harry's Bar, while another showed the megastars posing for a photo with Beyonce holding a glass of wine and beaming. A final photo showed the couple getting ready to leave the romantic restaurant.

Fans were incredulous to be given an insight into Beyonce and Jay Z's date night, commenting: "What a miracle that you posted a photo so early," while another joked that after having been blessed with the photos fans are unlikely to hear from the star again.

"Beyonce is like 'y'all better enjoy this because I’m about to go on a 5-year vacation'."

More photos posted by the star show her changing from her bejeweled outfit in a black velvet number, with a golden bee embellishment, and not content with thrilling fans with her photos with Jay Z, Bey shared a photo with fellow music icon Taylor Swift, who attended the premiere alongside Blake Lively.

Fans were beside themselves over the Taylor photo, writing: "We need a feat with Beyonce and Taylor," and: "The Queens are in the house." Another enthused: "I'm screaming, OMG the pic of you and Taylor please this is the best thing ever."

While Taylor attended the premiere, it's unclear if she joined Queen Bey for dinner at Harry's, but it's no surprise that the Alien Superstar booked her celebratory meal there, as she is known to frequent the private member's club when she's in the UK capital.

The establishment has a strict dress code, though the guidelines were recently updated to note that gentlemen are no longer required to wear suit, however they are required to wear a jacket and collared shirt.

The website stipulates that ladies should be elegantly dressed – and given Bey's outlandish outfit, we're sure the restaurant was more than happy to let her in!

