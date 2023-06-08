The Daily Lowdown: Niall Horan teases tour news that One Direction fans will love

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Niall Horan teasing some exciting tour news that One Direction fans will go crazy for!

Not only that, but Nicki Minaj also faces potential legal trouble, and late rapper Tupac Shakur received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Listen to today's episode below...

Niall Horan has teased some details about his upcoming tour that is bound to excite One Direction fans. The former boy band member was chatting to Zane Lowe on Apple Music One to celebrate his upcoming third album, The Show, when he revealed he will perform some songs from 1D's back catalogue at his gigs. Niall told the DJ that the X-Factor created group, who split in 2015, have great songs and that he's never hidden away from One Direction's music. The Slow Hands hitmaker also said he enjoys creating new versions of the tracks to perform for fans. Niall's tour kicks off in February next year and his third studio album, The Show, is out on Friday.

Nicki Minaj could have a lawsuit on her hands after a jeweller in Hollywood claimed the superstar rapper had damaged some of their items. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, luxury boutique Roseark, claimed they loaned a pair of earrings and a ring to the Starships hitmaker but that they were returned late and not in their original condition. A lawyer for Nicki argued that the jewellery is using Nicki's status for publicity and that they are not responsible. Meanwhile, in more positive Nicki Minaj news, the rapper announced this week that her fifth album, her first in five years, will be released in October.

Late rapper Tupac Shakur received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. The family of Tupac, who was also an activist and actor, attended the ceremony in Los Angeles where they spoke of the musician's legacy. In an emotional speech, his younger sister, Sekyiwa Shakur told the crowd she had the privilege to watch his greatness unfold. It was clearly a moving moment for her and her voice broke as she addressed those gathered at the ceremony, here's what she said: [audio here]. Tupac, who is still considered one of the greatest rappers of all of time, was aged just 25 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, his death has never been solved.

Chris Stapleton was forced to postpone his outdoor concert in upstate New York this week due to the smoke from wildfires. The country singer announced via his representatives that the ongoing air conditions meant the show, which was due to be held at St. Joseph Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview, would now go ahead on another date in the future. It comes after wildfires in areas like Quebec, Canada created a haze over a large portion of the north east and upper Midwest area of the States. Other events in the Big Apple have also been affected by the air conditions including a performance of Broadway show Hamilton which was cancelled and a theatre production of Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, which was halted ten minutes into the show.

And Matty Healy was his band's own support act at The 1975's gig in Dublin this week when American singer Caroline Polacheck pulled out due to illness. The lead singer put on a solo slot for fans at the concert in St Anne's Park which is part of their huge tour, At Their Very Best after they announced that Caroline would not be performing. The rock band released a statement to fans saying their dear friend Caroline was not in good enough health to join the show in Dublin but that they were wishing her a speedy recovery.

