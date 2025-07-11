Drew Barrymore's makeup-free photos leave fans saying the same thing

Drew Barrymore showcased her natural beauty on Thursday when she posted a stunning bare-faced photo to celebrate her close friend Mariska Hargitay's special achievement.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram to pose with a New York Times article written about the Law & Order: SVU star, with no sign of makeup on her glowing face. She wore her brown hair straight down past her shoulders and donned a pair of aviator-style reading glasses for the selfie.

Bare-faced beauty

© Instagram Drew looked incredible in the makeup-free photo

Drew also went makeup-free in another photo included in the carousel featuring The Drew Barrymore Show producer Ross Mathews.

The pair took a selfie inside a flower shop, with Drew sporting a black and white striped beanie and a beige sweater.

Her fans rushed to the comment section to proclaim her beauty, with one writing, "You have such an incredible face," while another chimed in, "Thanks for being so open and honest. You're my favorite celebrity!"

© Instagram The 50-year-old got candid about ageing

"Natural beauty. Love this pic!" shared another, while a fourth commented, "Gorgeous girl! All natural."

This is not the first time that the 50 First Dates actress has shared her bare face with fans on social media. She went makeup-free in June, and showcased her subtle gray hairs and beautiful laugh lines to the delight of her followers.

"50 = The B-Side of life — where the real magic starts to spin!" she wrote in the caption.

Keeping it natural

© Getty Images Drew revealed that she had not undergone cosmetic surgery

The mother of two opened up about staying fresh-faced on an episode of her talk show. "I haven't done any [cosmetic work], and I want to try and stay that way," she said. "But I also am like, do whatever works for you."

She reiterated her stance in an interview with People, sharing that her "highly addictive personality" meant that she avoided going under the knife.

''I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," she told the publication in 2023. "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it."

© Getty Images Drew reiterated that she held "zero judgement" for those who went under the knife

"I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," she continued. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."

"And, I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future! It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing. Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging."

Role model

© Stefanie Keenan The actress wants to protect her young daughters from the limelight

Drew has worked hard to overcome her insecurities after growing up in the limelight and battling with addiction when she was just a teenager.

The Flower Beauty founder explained how her experiences as a child star impacted her parenting, particularly as her daughters Olive and Frankie approach their adolescence.

"I don't know how I ever went through any of that, and it just feels too indulgent and egotistical to be like, 'Ugh, I can't believe I survived or that I got through what I went through,'" she said in an Instagram video.

© Barry King Drew grew up in the spotlight

"I just think of like, 'Oh god, I'm a parent now. I don't want my girls to end up that way.'"

"I can't wait until I get to the place where I have time in my life and I can just focus on healing [my younger self]," Drew added.

"How did any of us make it through? Being young is so hard. It's the same for every single person."

To get Drew's five-minute beauty look, see below...