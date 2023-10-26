Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy headed to the big screen as famous mom makes highly-anticipated announcement

In the vein of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé is taking her Renaissance tour to the big screen, and she'll be bringing her daughter Blue Ivy along with her.

The "Cuff It" singer, 42, first began her tour back on May 10, and though she has undoubtedly been the star of the show, her 11-year-old daughter with Jay Z has also been stealing some of the spotlight, coming up on stage alongside her famous mom and expertly performing impressive choreography.

While the tour concluded with its October 1 show in Kansas City, Beyhive members will get to revisit it or see it for the first time when the film version hits theaters this winter.

Beyoncé took to Instagram Thursday morning to finally announce the long-rumored news, sharing a futuristic photo of herself from her impressive Renaissance visuals.

"RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ," she simply wrote in the caption, adding: "In theaters worldwide 12.01."

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their excitement over the news, with one fan writing: "Beyoncé about to have everybody singing out loud during the movie," as others followed suit with: "FINALLY, WE WILL BE WATCHING," and: "I will be there the whole weekend," as well as: "Miss honey I'm ready," plus another one of her followers added: "WE ARE READY MOTHEEEEEEEEERER."

Blue Ivy made her official Renaissance debut on May 26 in Paris, almost two weeks after the tour started.

The uber-talented tween usually comes out to perform the song "My Power" from the 2019 Lion King soundtrack, and now fans will get to see her performances in HD.

© Getty Blue Ivy has impressed all of the Beyhive with her moves

Blue has been showered with support by her family in the midst of her entrance into the entertainment world, and her grandmother, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, recently told People: "She's having the time of her life, adding: "I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard… So I'm the proud grandma, always."

Blue also got a sweet shout-out from her aunt Kelly Rowland, who gushed to E! News: "I'm very proud," adding: "She works very freaking hard, period."

© Getty Blue has the support of all her family

She continued: "But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."

© Getty Beyoncé has happily shared the spotlight with her mini-me

Blue was only nine years old when she scored her very first Grammy award back in 2021 alongside her mom for their song "Brown Skin Girl," making her the second-youngest person in history to win a Grammy award.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has the most Grammy wins in history, 32, while Jay-Z has 24 wins, and they both are tied for 88 nominations.

