Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos soak up the sun in dreamy beach photos that can't be missed

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos know how to keep the spark alive – this weekend, the couple enjoyed a romantic sunset stroll by the ocean.

The LIVE co-hosts escaped the hustle of New York City for a refreshing beach getaway and brought along their beloved dog, Lena, to enjoy the sun. Kelly took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photographs from the trip.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark posed for a selfie

One snapshot captured the couple posing for a selfie, bathed in the warm glow of golden hour as the sunlight cascaded across their faces, giving them a radiant complexion. Kelly looked effortlessly stunning in a crisp white top paired with a matching white cap and oversized black sunglasses. She kept her makeup minimal and added a touch of elegance with a delicate silver chain necklace. Meanwhile, Mark sported his sunglasses perched atop his head and kept it casual in a simple black T-shirt.

Another photo, taken by Kelly, captured Mark walking along the white sands alongside their adorable pup, Lena.

© Instagram Mark and Lena at the beach

Lena

The 54-year-old has previously shared details about the close bond her husband has with their adoptive dog. During an episode of LIVE back in June, Kelly revealed that her husband was initially apprehensive about adopting Lena but has since become a doting fur owner. "Mark is the man who takes his dog to restaurants," she shared.

"The man who did not want this dog now carries her in a purse to restaurants," Kelly added. "It's a purse."

© Instagram Mark with his dogs

Mark then joked that his affection towards the pup is often mistaken for greeting his wife at home. "I've got to be careful now, because if the two of you are in the kitchen, and I walk into the kitchen and say, 'Hey baby,'" he said.

"I realize he's not talking to me!" replied Kelly.

Kelly and Mark's relationship

Kelly and Mark first met when they began co-starring on All My Children in 1995. The blonde bombshell starred in the soap opera from 1990-2002, and in 1995, she was joined by Mark, who played her on-screen love interest Mateo Santos. The co-hosts eloped in Las Vegas back in 1996 and share three children, Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.



The couple resides in a $27 million, 7,796-square-foot Upper East Side townhouse. Kelly and Mark moved into the Manhattan abode 12 years ago, and it has since become their "forever home".

© Getty Images for Family Equality The couple married in 1996

"We've moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," Kelly explained to Architectural Digest.

"When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much."