Kelly Ripa's $25 secret to her glowing tan - no vacay needed

Glowing, healthy looking skin is all we crave but keeping our skin out of the sun is a top priority. For Kelly Ripa, a single beauty product holds the key to looking radiant all year round, no vacation needed. Fake it till you make it!

The TV host revealed her secret when she was chatting to then co-host Ryan Seacrest about beauty upkeep and routines: “You just need the Tan Luxe, those tanning drops,” she told Ryan.

AT A GLANCE Kelly Ripa is a big fan of the cult tanning drops, Tan-Luxe The Face - Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $50

"It's so easy," she said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

The drops can be used alone, or added to your favorite serum or moisturizer.

“It’s very good. It’s foolproof, I use it. It’s so easy,” she continued, adding that she got hooked on the product after receiving it as a birthday gift. “I was just looking for a tan,” she said.

Kelly said she loves the tanning drops because they don’t rub off or have a messy application process. “This is just like slap it on and go to bed,” she continued. “Roll around in those sheets. It’s not going to come off.”

Back when the show’s team uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the beginning of the episode, tons of fans quickly hit the comments asking for the name of the tanning drops that the daytime TV host mentioned.

You can shop the Tan-Luxe The Face drops at Ulta Beauty, starting at $25 for the smallest size. There are also Tan Luxe drops for your entire body, for $60. The smaller sizes are also available at Amazon.

According to the brand’s site, the drops work with your existing skincare regime and can transform your favorite moisturizer, serum, or oil into a custom self-tanner. It also minimizes imperfections and even skin tone.

The drops have also skin-boosting properties of Raspberry Seed Oil, Vitamin E, and Aloe Vera that help skin feel hydrated and nourished, and the naturally derived tanning actives (DHA) in it gives a natural-looking glow that complements your own skin tone.

© Mike Coppola Kelly confessed her glowing tan isn't from the sun

What are shoppers saying about the drops?

Reviews for both The Face and The Body drops at pretty glowing at Uta Beauty, where both products have a decent 4.4 out of 5 star rating. The Face has 484 positive reviews while The Body has 314. In both cases, 88% of reviews said they would recommend this product to a friend, which is an impressive figure.

Multiple reviews say it’s the best self-tan product they’ve tried and are impressed with the natural-looking colour. Says one happy shopper: “I am a self tan veteran and have tried many brands, and Tan Luxe is definitely up there! The color continues to develop after 8 hours, so if you don't see your color right away give it some more time.

“If applied evenly, you can have a flawless and natural tan that lasts. It is on the pricey side, but I think it is worth it. I recommend using the darker of the two for a more noticeable color.”

The reviews for The Face are equally as positive. Check this one out: “Absolutely sold on this after just one use and want to get the body one as well. I have a natural tan glow and it reduced the redness or hid the redness anyway of my current breakout so I am so pleased!

“Highly recommend to anyone thinking about trying. I know it's pricey but when it comes to your face you want the best and this I think it is!”

We’re any complaints? Shoppers frequently reference the high price point (though they do say it’s worth every cent) and others note that the product does have a “fake tan smell”, so take that into account before adding to basket.

