Kelly Ripa reveals the animal she thinks Mark Consuelos looks like –and you’ll never guess what it is

Kelly Ripa has always been a dog lover – and it seems even her choice in a husband reflects that affection.

During Tuesday's installment of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the 54-year-old and her co-host Mark Consuelos discussed the topic of pets that look like their owners. "My lookalike passed away," said Kelly in reference to the death of the family's 17-year-old dog Chewie in February.

© Getty Images Kelly compared her husband to a Rottweiler

"We did look a lot alike. Your lookalike is still alive and kicking," she added. The talk show star compared her husband to their pup Lena. "I think you look a lot like a Rottweiler."

Kelly proceeded to encourage the audience to share their thoughts on the amusing similarity. "He does! Looks like a Rottweiler, don't you think? Look, look at this man, look into the camera," she said.

"I've got Rottweiler energy," replied Mark.

"Big Rottweiler energy," added Kelly.

© Instagram Chewie and Lena

The mother-of-three then went on to reveal that her husband was initially apprehensive in adopting Lena but has since become a doting fur owner. "Mark is the man who takes his dog to restaurants," she shared.

"The man who did not want this dog now carries her in a purse to restaurants," Kelly added. "It's a purse."

Mark then joked that his affection towards the pup is often mistaken for greeting his wife at home. "I've got to be careful now, because if the two of you are in the kitchen, and I walk into the kitchen and say, 'Hey baby,'" he said.

© Getty Images The couple co-host LIVE

"I realize he's not talking to me!," replied Kelly.

The family's devastating loss

Back in February, Kelly admitted that she was "not ready" to accept the loss of the family's Shih Tzu, who was put to sleep earlier that month. The star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt compilation video of Chewie from over the years.

In the caption, she penned: "I've been avoiding posting this because it somehow makes it real and I'm not quite ready to let go.

Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

"It's been extremely painful to lose our beloved Chewie. We ache for her every single day. We still look for her and call to her and frankly feel lost. We are so grateful for the almost 18 years we had with this special lady.

"She grew up with our kids and remained at our sides when each left the nest. She waited by the front door to welcome her siblings back home when they returned for visits. She was our stoic constant companion."

Kelly continued: "We know she is running free now somewhere warm and sunny, unburdened by her failing body. We were the luckiest family to have loved and been loved by Chewie.

"Thank you to The North Shore Animal League for blessing us with our fabulous girl. Finally, thank you to everyone for the beautiful messages from all of you who knew or felt like you knew Chewie."

She concluded: "Our hearts may be broken, but are filled with the memories of joy Chewie gave us."