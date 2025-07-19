Watch the horrifying moment Katy Perry almost falls from a butterfly prop

Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour has been travelling the world but almost came to a terrifying end on Friday July 18 when a flying prop malfunctioned.

Katy was sitting on a flying butterfly prop during a performance of "Roar," when the wires appeared to loosen from their grip and drop Katy and the butterfly several feet below the trajectory of the flight.

The "Fireworks" singer was performing at the Chase Center in San Francisco when the moment occurred, slipping in her seat and leaving the audience gasping in terror.

As Katy regained her balance, she appeared to signal to crew below that she was okay, and continued to sing the song: "And you’re going to hear me roar / Louder than a lion…"

"Yall we almost lost Katy," commented one fan who was in the audience and shared the clip on TikTok. It received thousands of views, and concerned fans shared their thoughts, with many writing how they were "glad she kept going".

"Can all these artists stop flying around? It pmo so much for some reason," shared one follower, referencing the current trend for artists to include aerial elements in their tour performances.

Screengrab of Katy Perry screaming as her butterfly prop falls

Hours after the performance ended, Katy took to Instagram to share a screengrab of the video with a closeup of her terrified face midfall.

"Good Night San Fran" was written over the top of the image.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kat Katy Perry performs on the butterfly prop in Mexico City

Katy has been touring the world, but it has been a traumatic few months as the tour received bad reviews from fans and she confirmed her split from fiance Orlando Bloom, the father of her daughter Daisy.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a statement read.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Katy and Orlando ended their engagement in 2025

Katy and Orlando met and began dating in 2016 but split in 2017 for a year, with Katy explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the time: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions.

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

They announced their engagement in 2019, and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.