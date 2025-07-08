Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunite just days after confirming split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom proved there is no animosity between them after reuniting just days after confirming they have split.

The "Fireworks" singer, 40, jetted to Italy to join her former fiancé on vacation following the conclusion of her "Lifetimes Tour" in Australia on June 30.

Friendly exes

Katy and Orlando, 46, were seen on a luxury yacht off Italy's Amalfi Coast on July 6, three days after they confirmed reports that they had ended their relationship.

The former couple were joined by newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who are enjoying an extended vacation following their $50 million wedding in Venice at the end of June.

© Getty Images Katy jetted to Italy to reunite wit Orlando after her stint in Australia

Katy's reunion with the couple comes after she was forced to miss their nuptials due to her tour commitments, but she appears to be making up for her absence.

The singer and Orlando made the trip a family affair as they were joined by their daughter, Daisy Dove, four, and the actor's son, Flynn, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The family enjoyed a day on the water before strolling through a coastal town and soaking up the sights.

© WireImage for Vanity Fair Katy and Orlando are good friends with Lauren and Jeff

Split statement

Last week, Katy and Orlando confirmed they have "shifted" their relationship after reports of their split surfaced at the end of June.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a statement read.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando split after 9 years together

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Katy and Orlando previously split in 2017 for a year, with Katy explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the time: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions.

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando are focusing on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove

Discussing the end of their relationship in April 2017, Orlando said: "We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up.

"She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

Katy and Orlando met at a Golden Globes party in 2016, and they bonded over fast food.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando met in 2016

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table," she said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show last September.

"And I was like, 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.'"

They immediately began dating before calling it quits the following year. They reunited after a year apart and announced their engagement in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.