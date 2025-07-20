Amber Heard makes rare appearance two months after welcoming twins

Amber Heard has made a striking return to the spotlight, this time stepping back onto the stage just two months after welcoming twins, Agnes and Ocean.

The 39-year-old actress has taken on a starring role in Spirit of the People, the headline production at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

Portraying the character Genevieve in Jeremy O. Harris' powerful new play, Amber’s appearance marks her first acting role since the birth of her twins in May and her first major project since 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

© Instagram Amber Heard makes rare appearance following birth of twins

Her professional resurgence follows several quiet years in Spain, where she relocated to raise her daughter Oonagh Paige, born via surrogate in 2021.

Known for her fiercely private nature, Amber has chosen to keep the identity of her children’s father under wraps, previously stating that she became a mother on her "own terms."

© Instagram Amber Heard's newborn twins Ocean and Agnes' feet feature in a photo shared on Instagram

Amber shared a first look at her return to theatre via a candid Instagram post, showing her from behind on stage during the production’s opening weekend. "What an opening weekend!" she wrote, offering fans a quiet but meaningful glimpse into her new artistic endeavour.

The weekend also saw Amber appear in a Vogue photo shoot, taken in the lush surroundings of the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Photographed by Hunter Abrams and Sam Lee, the shoot captured Amber alongside her co-stars, beaming and seemingly at ease among the cast.

© Instagram Amber will star in Jeremy O. Harris' new play Spirit of the People

Spirit of the People features a dynamic ensemble cast, including Brandon Flynn, Lío Mehiel, Ato Blankson-Wood, Zachary Booth, James Cusati-Moyer, Amandla Jahava, Emma Ramos, Julian Sanchez, and Tonatiuh. The production is directed by Katina Medina Mora and is already being hailed as one of the season’s most exciting theatrical events.

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris shared his thoughts on the production, reflecting on the atmosphere of creativity that has defined this summer’s festival. "There’s magic in those woods," he said, quoting theatre director Jason Grissom."“There is a magic to the madness of making theatre out here that has infected all of us."

Jeremy also praised the commitment of his collaborators, adding: "So many new theatre artists, Katina, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Whitney Peak, Amber Heard, and many more have thrown themselves headfirst into this world. I’m in awe of each of the people assembled this summer."

© STEVE HELBER Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom

Amber’s involvement in the project has been building anticipation for weeks. In June, she posted a selfie with Jeremy, captioned: "In my theatre era x." Later, she uploaded a serene image of herself cross-legged on the stage, reading through her script. "Work in progress," she wrote.

Fans were quick to show their support. "Amber, you look so refreshed and happy, I am proud to support you," one follower commented. "So many support you and it is well-deserved. Keep on shining," wrote another. A third added, "Your smile is priceless and wonderful to see. You deserve the best!"

Amber’s stage role arrives at a pivotal moment in her life. In 2022, she reached a legal settlement with ex-husband Johnny Depp following their widely publicised defamation trial. After the courtroom spectacle, she stepped away from the spotlight. Her move to Spain with her daughter marked a deliberate step toward a quieter life, far from the Hollywood limelight.