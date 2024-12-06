All we know about Amber Heard's famous exes as she announces baby number two

Amber Heard was "delighted" to learn that she was expecting her second child, a younger brother or sister for her three-year-old daughter Oonagh. The actress has been living in Spain for several years, and will occasionally share sweet glimpses into motherhood on her Instagram, though she mostly keeps a low profile these days; it is not known who the father is – Oonagh's biological father is also unknown.

She publicly came out in 2010, refusing to put a label on herself, as she said: "I don't label myself one way or another – I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman. I love who I love; it's the person that matters."

The 38-year-old actress has largely left the public eye in the years since her headline-making trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, and it is thought she is raising her babies solo in Spain, but here is a look at her famous former partners from her time in the spotlight…

Amber and Tasya van Ree

© Dario Cantatore Amber Heard and artist Tasya Van Ree dated for four years

Amber dated photographer Tasya van Ree for four years, between 2008 and 2012. Their relationship became so serious that Amber legally changed her last name to van Ree but in 2009 the actress was arrested for domestic violence following an altercation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Tasya said it was a misinterpretation and no charges were filed, and the couple continued to date until 2012.

Amber and Johnny Depp

© Jason Merritt Amber and Johnny met in 2009

The former couple met on the set of The Rum Diaries in 2009 when Amber was dating Tasya, and struck up a romance with Johnny in 2012.

They enjoyed two beautiful wedding celebrations in 2015 but less than two years later they filed for divorce, with Amber obtaining a restraining order and claiming, in a statement, that "during the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me. I endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse from Johnny, which has included angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults to me whenever I questioned his authority or disagreed with him".

They had no prenuptial agreement, but Amber agreed to a $7 million settlement.

© Jason Merritt Amber and Johnny settled their divorce before it turned contentious

However their split turned contentious and led to a devastating defamation trial, after a 2018 Washington Post op-ed by Amber claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny sued her for defamation, alleging that he was the one who abused him, and that her allegations constituted a hoax; and Amber counter-sued for $100 million.

Watch as Amber Heard says she did not want divorce details to go public

The trial was watched online by millions for the seven weeks it ran, and the verdict saw the jury find that all three statements from Amber's op-ed were false, defamed the actor, and were made with actual malice.

© STEVE HELBER Amber and Johnny watch as the jury leaves the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, May 16, 2022

He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages; the punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 due to a state limit.

The jury found only one of Amber's three counterclaims to be "false, defamatory and made with actual malice," and she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Amber and Elon Musk

Amber and Elon remained close friends

After her divorce from Johnny, Amber began dating businessman Elon Musk.

They dated on and off until 2017, but have remained friends. Following their split, they issued a joint statement which read: "The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much."

They continued: "We would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise."

Elon supported Amber during her trial against Johnny.

Amber and Bianca Butti

© DANIEL LEAL Amber leaves the High Court with partner Bianca Butti

In January 2020 Amber began dating cinematographer Bianca Butti, who has worked on major films including 2024's Challengers and Queer.

Their relationship continued until December 2021, and their split was thought to be because of work commitments, with Bianca based in Los Angeles and Amber filming Aquaman 2 in the UK.

During their romance, Amber announced she had welcomed a daughter called Oonagh Paige Heard, who was born on 8 April 2021.