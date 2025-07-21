Taylor Swift joins Selena Gomez’s glittering disco bash as star celebrates her 33rd birthday

Taylor Swift swapped stadiums for sequins as she joined her best friend Selena Gomez in celebrating a milestone birthday in true disco style.

The pop princess was among a glittering guest list who gathered to mark Selena’s 33rd birthday at a '70s-themed party over the weekend, and the photos are every bit as fabulous as fans would hope.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Selena shared a heartfelt message alongside a joyful carousel of images from the night, offering a rare glimpse into the private celebration.

Taylor and Selena celebrate the star's 33rd birthday

The birthday girl looked every inch the retro queen in a shimmering sequined jumpsuit and oversized faux fur coat, her signature brunette locks styled in tousled waves and a radiant smile lighting up every frame.

Taylor, 34, posed beside her longtime pal in a photo taken inside a pool of pink balloons, dressed in a sleek black long-sleeved mini dress and sporting her trademark red lipstick. The pair have been friends for nearly two decades, and the ease and warmth between them was clear in every frame.

Also spotted joining the festivities was Selena’s boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, 37, with whom she shared a tender kiss during the celebration. Actress and singer Sofia Carson also made an appearance, as did several other close friends who gathered on a rooftop deck to toast the birthday girl against the glittering night sky.

In her caption, Selena shared a moving reflection on her past year and all it has brought her. "As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here," she began. "This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you."

"Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness," she continued. "Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable."

Selena at her disco bash

The star, who turns 33 on Tuesday, added, "I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love."

Looking to the future, Selena concluded her message with a hopeful note. "I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL."

Selena with her love Benny

Selena's 33rd year marks a particularly meaningful chapter in her life, both personally and professionally. Alongside her blossoming relationship with Benny, the Rare Beauty founder has been celebrated for her candid discussions around mental health and body image, and her role as Mabel Mora in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building continues to win critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, her friendship with Taylor remains one of the most enduring in Hollywood. From red carpet appearances to social media shoutouts and private getaways, the duo has long supported one another through breakups, career highs and lows, and everything in between.

© Instagram Selan surrounded by her pals

Taylor, who is currently on the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, flew in for the bash between tour dates, a gesture not lost on fans. "Their friendship is real goals," one admirer commented. "They always show up for each other."

The birthday celebration arrives amid a busy period for the star, who recently wrapped filming on the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building and is said to be working on new music.