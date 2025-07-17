Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romantic Montecito wedding – everything we know

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot soon! And while the two want the celebrations to remain intimate, there are a few A-list friends on the guest list.

Selena and Benny got engaged in December of last year. The music producer set up a picnic decked out with Taco Bell for his proposal. Selena posted an Instagram, which has garnered 23.2 million likes, of the day, writing: "Forever begins now…"

Just before the engagement, Benny told Howard Stern on his show: "When I look at her…[I always think] I don't know a world where it could be better than this."

Selena and Benny often share photos of themselves loved up to Instagram

While Benny recently told Jake Shane on the Therapuss podcast that he and Selena "need to chill," it seems that the two were planning more than they let on. Per the Daily Mail, the wedding is set to take place this September in Montecito, California, spanning two full days.

Celebrity guests

© Getty Images Selena performed with Taylor during the Reputation tour

Selena has been in the spotlight for most of her life, meaning she's amassed many celebrity friends. Those expected to be in attendance are Selena's bestie, Taylor Swift, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The two have been friends for over 15 years after meeting while they were both in relationships with members of the Jonas Brothers. Selena and Taylor frequently grab dinner in New York City and support each other's rising careers.

Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep are set to attend as well.

© Instagram Selena loves her OMITB cast and crew

Benny is no stranger to the industry either. He's worked with many of the most popular singers in the world. Ed Sheeran, who Benny collaborated with to create the song "Caste on the Hill", will be at the wedding.

While appearing on Australia's Today Show, Benny said: "I just told [Ed], I'm going to have a wedding and you're going to come."

Friends to lovers

Selena and Benny first met in 2009 while the "Bluest Flame" singer was dating Justin Bieber. In 2015, Benny produced two songs on her second studio album, Revival. The two collaborated again in 2019 on the song "I Can't Get Enough."

In 2023, Selena posted a TikTok lamenting on her single status. It seems Benny swooped in at just the right moment. He attended her 31st birthday party and the two have been inseparable ever since. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2023.

The couple both love Taco Bell

While speaking with Zane Lowe on the New Music Daily Radio podcast, Selena spoke about her relationship with Benny, saying: "Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel, and it's been really lovely, and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."