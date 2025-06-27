Miranda Lambert's 'summer lovin' photos highlight incredible 400-acre ranch and idyllic life with husband

Miranda Lambert loves nothing more than spending her downtime at home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin - and it's safe to say she's in her element right now!

The country star has been enjoying the start of the summer on her Tennessee farm, and has sharad a new update on social media, bringing fans along for the ride.

The singer posted several pictures from the incredible 400-acre space, including one of her Brendon smiling outside their property, and another of the singer posing with one of her horses in her stables.

© Instagram Miranda Lambert with her husband Brendon McLoughlin on their ranch in Tennessee

Other pictures focused on their various animals, including a cat and goats, and one of their living room.

The stylish space featured paintings of country music legends, as well as leather armchairs and a stylish round coffee table piled high with books - as well as a glass of wine. There was also a guitar perched against the table.

© Instagram Miranda in her happy place at home

Miranda and Brendan's property is worth an impressive $3.4 million and the singer purchased it back in 2016. She previously gave an insight into her life on the farm, telling US Weekly: ""I've got six horses. Two mini horses, three shelter cats and two goats named Taco and Tuesday."

The singer is more than aware of how lucky she is too, and told the publication that her downtime is more than idyllic. "We're pretty chill. When we're off work, I'm in my patio hang vibe," she said.

Miranda posted a new photo from her farm - featuring some of her many beloved animals

"We'll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes we'll have the best parties just by ourselves."

She continued: "He loves what he calls 'happy hour music' – Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls. So, we have different tastes, but we'll sit there for hours and listen." Miranda added: "Sometimes I say to him, 'We kind of live on a date,' which is pretty awesome."

Inside Miranda's home - complete with paintings of music legends

Miranda and Brendan have an incredible love story, having met on the set of Good Morning America in New York City, where Brendan was working with the security team when the singer was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies.

It was really a case of love at first sight when they met too, as the pair hit it off right away, although Miranda wasn't aware of it at the time.

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan met on the set of GMA

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him [Brendan] and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," she previously told New York Times. "They invited him to our show behind my back."

The couple said 'I do' just two years after they began dating, and decided to get married in secret. The couple tied the knot on 26 January 2019 at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where the country singer grew up.