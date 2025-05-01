Miranda Lambert stuns in figure-hugging denim for date night with husband — and 2 unexpected stars

Miranda Lambert's latest date night with her husband Brendan McLoughlin was quite star-studded.

Over the weekend, the "Hell on Heels" singer and her husband stepped out in Austin, Texas for the 13th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

While there, they posed for photos with none other than Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, who funded the organization that hosts an annual fundraising gala that benefits various nonprofit organizations dedicated to children's education, health, and wellness.

Following the weekend-long event, Miranda took to Instagram and shared photos from the night, which included performances from herself as well as Eric Church, plus Mack, Jack & McConaughey founder Jack Ingram.

She appears in the first photo posing with Bredan, Camila and Matthew, wearing form-fitting boot cut jeans, paired with a yellow cowboy belt and a colorful, western themed button-down blouse, plus of course she topped the look off with a beige cowboy hat.

"Loved hanging with a few of my favorite Texans & friends at @mackjackmcconaughey fundraiser this weekend! Congrats y'all on a great night," she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"A great thing to support! You look so happy! Love that shirt!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You are amazing! So fun!" and: "I bet this was gooood! You look great!" as well as: "What a fun night! You killed it!!" plus another one of her followers also commented: "It was sooo awesome hearing you!!! What a wonderful night of amazing entertainment!!"

© Tibrina Hobson Miranda and Brendan at the CMAs in November

When Miranda isn't away in Texas, or on the road, or busy with a Las Vegas residency, she and Brendan live in a sprawling Tennessee home. She and Brendan, who is originally from Staten Island, met in 2018 when she had an appearance on Good Morning America and he was working at the ABC studios as a security guard. She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

© Instagram The couple is based in Tennessee

The couple's property, which is reportedly worth $3.4 million, is near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville, and even has a 400-acre horse farm.

© Instagram They live on a farm with several animals

The main house boasts 3,544 square feet, and is surrounded by two guest cabins, a boathouse, a lake, plus 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage.

© Instagram The singer and former firefighter tied the knot in 2019

Miranda, speaking with Extra shortly after their wedding about becoming a stepmom — Brendan shares his son with ex Kaihla Rettinger — said: "My stepson is amazing."

"I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great," she added.