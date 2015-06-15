Exclusive: Katie Holmes shares her beauty secrets with HELLO!

Katie Holmes is practically as fresh-faced as she was when she burst onto he Hollywood scene on Dawson's Creek - and the 36-year-old global ambassador for Olay isn't afraid to share her secrets. The star has opened her makeup bag to share its contents and it seems she doesn't turn to many products for her flawless beauty looks.

"There are a few staples in my make-up bag," she told HELLO! Fashion exclusively. "Mascara, lip gloss and concealer. I alternate between Charlotte Tilbury and Chanel. When it comes to shades, I traditionally stick with nudes and light pinks but if the occasion calls for it, I like playing with a bold red lip or a dramatic eyeliner."

"Generally I stick with nudes, browns and purples on my eyes," she added, speaking about her favoured daily look. "For every day, I like to stick with what I know works for my skin. I make bolder choices on the red carpets – things like smoky eyes or red lips."

The former Dawson's Creek star also admitted that with a career in the spotlight, she has to be careful to maintain a healthy beauty routine, particularly turning to Alterna Haircare Caviar CC cream: 10-in-1 Complete Correction Leave-In Hair Perfector to keep her brunette locks looking glossy.

"I have my hair blow dried quite frequently for work and often use straighteners, so I often need a really good treatment to help to maintain my hair's strength, smoothness and health and help keep it in good condition," she said.

When it comes to her radiant skin, Katie revealed that her healthy glow comes from taking extra care of her complexion. "I regularly exfoliate and hydrate my skin as often as I can," she says. "I also drink a lot of water, and exercise to help keep my skin in order.

"When I’m working long days and wearing a lot of make-up under the harsh lights, I try to have a facial or rely on the Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Cream Wash – it’s got a lovely creamy formula and it helps to purify and exfoliate to refresh my skin. I also love the Olay Regenerist 3 Point Super Age-Defying Moisturiser – it really helps to hydrate and balance my skin and makes it feel soft and smooth."

Her regime is clearly working, with the American beauty often wowing on the red carpet with her glowing skin. However, she revealed that when it comes to the red carpet she doesn't follow a particular routine.

"It's so much fun to try new things with hair and make-up for big events that I don't have a go-to beauty look," she said. "Recently I wore a 1920’s Hollywood look on the red carpet and it was so much fun. It was so glamorous and elegant. I’m very lucky to have a great hairstylist and make-up artist who are willing to have fun. I don’t mind taking risks, but I always want to look and feel like it’s still me."

"For some events, a red lip is a really fun way to elevate a look, though it definitely depends on what I’m wearing," she continued. "When I wear something classic or monochrome, it’s easier to play with colour for my lips. When I choose something really colourful or patterned to wear, I have to choose a beauty look that doesn’t distract or feel like it is competing with what I’m wearing."

The Mad Money actress has learned a lot about beauty from her successful career in Hollywood, but there's one particular trick that she has picked up. "One of my favourite tips is to dab white eyeshadow on the inner corners of my eyes to help brighten them," she reveals.