Inside Lioness Chloe Kelly's private life at home with new husband

Lioness star Chloe Kelly has given fans a glimpse into her private life at home following her summer wedding to long-time partner Scott Moore.

The 27-year-old footballer, best known for scoring the winning goal in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final, tied the knot in July in a romantic ceremony at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire.

Inside Chloe and Scott’s stylish home

© Instagram Chloe Kelly with her husband, Scott

Before walking down the aisle, Chloe had already revealed snippets of her ultra-modern home with Scott on Instagram.

Their home features grey laminate flooring and neutral walls. A faux plant holder and black grid mirror hint at Chloe’s minimalist taste.

Chloe has previously been seen relaxing on a grey velour corner sofa with the couple’s dog. She first introduced their pup in 2020, sharing a snap with the caption: "Welcome to the family."

A relationship that started at IKEA

© Getty Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrates victory after defeating FC Barcelona during the UEFA Women's Champions League final

Chloe met Scott while she was playing for Everton and he was working as a groundsman. After she held a door open for him, he later messaged her on Instagram. Their first date was a trip to IKEA.

Scott, who now works as a greenkeeper at a golf course, prefers to stay off social media. But he’s been seen proudly supporting Chloe at key matches, including the Euros final at Wembley.

A magical proposal under the Northern Lights

In December 2023, Scott proposed to Chloe during a trip to Finland.

Posing under the green skies of the Northern Lights, Chloe shared a snap of her diamond ring, writing: "The easiest YES. Here’s to forever with you."

© Getty Chloe Kelly attends the MTV EMAs 2024

She later described the proposal on the NewlyWeds podcast, saying: "I couldn’t stop smiling. It was just such a happy moment!"

When asked to choose between the proposal or her winning goal at the Euros, she laughed: "The wedding’s not been yet so I'm going to say the winning goal." Scott could be heard in the background joking: "The wedding’s off!"

A wedding fit for a Lioness

Chloe and Scott exchanged vows at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire, with close friends and family in attendance.

The bride wore a sleek, figure-hugging gown and carried a bouquet of white flowers. Scott looked smart in a dark suit and dickie bow.

They were photographed outside the venue sharing a kiss as guests cheered them on. The ceremony took place inside the manor’s oak-beamed room, followed by a celebration in the stylish bar and lounge area.

Family, football and future plans

© Getty Chloe Kelly of England poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session

Chloe and Scott now divide their time between training commitments and quiet moments at home.

Although Chloe has not revealed whether they own or rent their property, her career with Manchester City means flexibility is key. The couple are believed to be based near the club’s training facilities in the north west.

Chloe continues to be one of England’s most recognisable footballers, and fans will be watching to see what’s next both on and off the pitch.

© Getty Chloe Kelly attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards

The couple’s low-key approach to fame has won them admiration, with fans often praising Chloe’s grounded nature despite her international success.

Chloe and Scott are yet to share official wedding photos, but with their candid approach to social media, fans are hopeful they may see more glimpses into their life as newlyweds.

A star who keeps it real

© Getty Chloe Kelly backstage during the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with her husband, Scott

While Chloe may be known for one of England's most iconic football moments, it's her relatable approach to life away from the pitch that continues to inspire fans.

With a mix of hard work, humility and humour, Chloe has shown that life at the top can still be full of love, family and simple joys.