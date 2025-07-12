Romeo Beckham compared to A-list star as he breaks silence following latest family drama

Romeo and Cruz Beckham were recently unfollowed by older brother Brooklyn Beckham, but it appears that Romeo is paying the drama no heed.

The star hasn't returned the favour and still follows Brooklyn and on Saturday the footballer shared a new photo on his social media feed. The 22-year-old posed shirtless by the side of a pool with his arms outstretched showing off his myriad of tattoos. The star also wore a pair of baggy shorts, which he wore loosely over a pair of white Calvin Klein boxers.

Romeo didn't caption the snap, only adding a daisy emoji to the sultry picture, which sent plenty of his fans into overdrive.

While several shared heart-eyed face emojis, many ended up comparing the star to Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who recently released his fourth album Swag.

One enthused: "My boy, you look like Justin," and a second added: "I thought this was Justin," and a third posted: "Bieber get out of this body!"

Justin has long favoured wearing baggy clothes, with it becoming his signature fashion. In 2015, Guardian fashion writer Simon Chilvers surmised it as: "In short: scruffiness is hot. Glitzy is out. Deliberately undone and messy is in."

While it's unclear whether Romeo and Justin are friends, the pair have been compared before and Justin once commented on one of Romeo's posts. In 2019, the star revealed a new tattoo, which prompted Justin to reply: "Love it, it was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great."

Reason behind the feud

It's unclear why the feud started; however, there were claims that it was over Romeo dating Kim Turnbull, who was alleged to have previously dated Brooklyn.

Kim spoke out about her involvement with Brooklyn following her split from Romeo, saying it never extended past a school friendship.

Other sources have indicated that Nicola could be to blame for the fallout in the wider family.

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source told HELLO!.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."