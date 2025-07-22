Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Osbourne reveals she 'wants nothing to do with' wedding as mom steps in
Kelly and Sharon Osbourne © Getty Images

Kelly is the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Kelly Osbourne revealed that her mother, Sharon Osbourne, will be planning her entire wedding – as she admitted she "wants nothing to do with it" herself.

On July 6, the 40-year-old became engaged when her fiancé, Sid Wilson, got down on one knee backstage during her father's farewell show at Villa Park. The Slipknot DJ presented his partner with a stunning 18K yellow gold ring embellished with white and yellow diamond and a citrine adornment. The couple share a two-year-old son named Sidney.

Kelly Osbourne seen attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party © Getty Images
The singer opened up about her pending nuptials

Kelly opened up about the pending big day in an interview with Closer Magazine. "I want nothing to do with it, because if it was up to me, we’d get married at the registry office and then take over a pub," she shared.

"But it is not up to me – I’m letting my mum plan it."

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne celebrate her 40th birthday at The Loft on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Sharon is set to plan her daughter's wedding

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter also revealed the reason she has chosen a destination wedding. "That way, only the people who really like you will come," she explained. 

This isn't the first time the star has admitted her disinterest in having a big wedding celebration."Kelly revealed that while Sid "really wants to get married", it hasn’t been a priority for her.

"I found my guy. We don't need the certificate. But I know Sid really wants to get married, so we will get married. It's not as important to me," she told Us Weekly.

"I've worn so many beautiful dresses and had so many moments that have been just about me, so that whole idea of a big day isn't as important to me…

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews' Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images for Live Nation
Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne

"Never in a million years did I think I'd end up with a rock star partner, but I did."

Kelly also shared her excitement in one day expanding her family. "I definitely want more babies," she said.

She continued: "We're going to get a bigger house; we're just trying to figure out where. Do we want to be close to the studio? Or do we want to go back to England?

"My son is going to go to school in England. The school system is a bit different in the UK, and I like the idea of uniforms. I like the idea of no guns [in] schools."

Ozzy's reaction to the engagement

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Ozzy Osbourne was shocked at the engagement

The musician was apparently totally blindsided, jokingly saying to Sid in the proposal video: "You're not marrying my daughter" before dropping his jaw at the luxurious ring.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up," Kelly wrote on Instagram in 2022, captioning a photo of the two kissing. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Sid Wilson proposes to Kelly Osbourne in front of her family at Ozzy Osbourne's farewell show with Black Sabbath

