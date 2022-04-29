Queen star Brian May inundated with support after sharing 'horrible' health battle The rockstar said he's been 'quite poorly'

Queen star Brian May took to Instagram on Friday to update his fans on his health.

The rockstar, whose solo album Another World is currently riding high in the charts, told his followers: "I've got a horrible virus, it's not Covid because I haven't been testing positive, but it's something that's made me quite poorly, so I haven't been around much."

WATCH: Brian May shared a health update on Instagram

Brian's fans were quick to send him their well wishes. One wrote: "Sorry to hear you’ve been poorly Bri," while another said: "So sorry you’ve been feeling under the weather. Get well soon. But can I say, you still look wonderful."

In the video Brian can be seen sitting at his kitchen table, with his trademark curly hair looking bouncy and defined.

Brian May isn't the only rockstar who's had a brush with ill health this week. Ozzy Osbourne tested posted for Covid, while Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs shared he has tonsil cancer.

Queen star Brian May said he's been 'quite poorly' with virus

This comes just a week after fellow Oasis star Liam Gallagher shared news that he needs a hip replacement amid terrible arthritis pain.

Liam told Mojo magazine he would rather "be in pain" than undergo the procedure, though, despite the fact he is in agony every day and has had to give up running because of his condition.

Brian May's solo album is performing well in the charts

Talking about his symptoms, Liam said: "My hips are f***ed, I've got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, 'Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement.'"

