Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Liam Neeson's spectacular $10.75M NYC apartment he bought with late wife is now on the market – see inside
Subscribe
Liam Neeson's spectacular $10.75M NYC apartment he bought with late wife is now on the market – see inside
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson © Getty Images

Liam Neeson's spectacular $10.75M NYC apartment he bought with late wife is now on the market – see inside

The Naked Gun actor shared two sons with Natasha Richardson

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

After 26 years of ownership, Liam Neeson has listed his expansive New York City apartment for $10.75 million. The Upper West Side residence, originally purchased with his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, for $4 million, is now on the market over a quarter-century later.

The Naked Gun star initially listed the property in 2024 for $12.75 million, but later had a change of heart, pulling it off the market before ultimately relisting it at a reduced price in March this year. Liam also switched real estate brokerages, with the listing now handled by Matthew Coleman of the Coleman Real Estate Group.

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson arrive at the BFI 52 London Film Festival: 'The Other Man' Premiere at the Odeon West End on October 17, 2008 in London, England© Getty Images
Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson

Situated on the 28th floor of a 56-story condo built in 1994, Liam’s former residence was originally three separate units that he combined into a single, sprawling 4,524-square-foot home.

The luxury apartment is perfectly suited for families, featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms – making it easy to see why Liam and Natasha chose it as the place to raise their two sons, Micheál and Daniel. The home also boasts a master suite with an attached office, a private gym, and a spa-inspired bathroom. Amenities include a chef's kitchen, walk-in pantry, a wine storage, pool, and basketball court.

View post on Instagram
 

Adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning 360-degree views of Manhattan, the apartment features light hardwood floors paired with sleek white and grey furnishings.

Liam's property portfolio

Liam and his late wife purchased a Central Park West apartment for $1.4 million in 1994. The home was later sold by the actor for $1.352 million in 2010. The 73-year-old also owns a 37-acre estate outside of Millbrook, New York. Acquired by Liam in 1994, the historic abode dates back to 1890. 

Liam Neeson attends the premiere of the film '96 Hours - Taken 3' at Zoo Palast on December 16, 2014 in Berlin, Germany© Getty Images
The actor has an expansive property portfolio

The Academy Award nominated actor was married to Natasha for 15 years before she tragically died in 2009. The couple had tied the knot in 1994 and shared two children – Micheál, 29, and Daniel, 28 – before Natasha sustained fatal injuries in a skiing accident at the age of 45.

"It’s an ongoing joy being a dad. It’s always a joy, but it’s a joyful worry," he told Her Magazine in 2012.

Liam Neeson and son Micheal Neeson attend the Maison Mais Non launch part© Getty
Liam pictured with his son Micheál

"No matter what age they are, they’re still going to be your little boy or your little girl. And you are a hostage to love."

When asked about his dating life in an interview with People, Liam admitted, "I'm past all that." Prior to his marriage, Liam famously dated Helen Mirren and Barbra Streisand.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

More Celebrity News
See more
Read More