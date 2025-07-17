Liam Neeson's spectacular $10.75M NYC apartment he bought with late wife is now on the market – see inside

After 26 years of ownership, Liam Neeson has listed his expansive New York City apartment for $10.75 million. The Upper West Side residence, originally purchased with his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, for $4 million, is now on the market over a quarter-century later.

The Naked Gun star initially listed the property in 2024 for $12.75 million, but later had a change of heart, pulling it off the market before ultimately relisting it at a reduced price in March this year. Liam also switched real estate brokerages, with the listing now handled by Matthew Coleman of the Coleman Real Estate Group.

© Getty Images Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson

Situated on the 28th floor of a 56-story condo built in 1994, Liam’s former residence was originally three separate units that he combined into a single, sprawling 4,524-square-foot home.

The luxury apartment is perfectly suited for families, featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms – making it easy to see why Liam and Natasha chose it as the place to raise their two sons, Micheál and Daniel. The home also boasts a master suite with an attached office, a private gym, and a spa-inspired bathroom. Amenities include a chef's kitchen, walk-in pantry, a wine storage, pool, and basketball court.

Adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning 360-degree views of Manhattan, the apartment features light hardwood floors paired with sleek white and grey furnishings.

Liam's property portfolio

Liam and his late wife purchased a Central Park West apartment for $1.4 million in 1994. The home was later sold by the actor for $1.352 million in 2010. The 73-year-old also owns a 37-acre estate outside of Millbrook, New York. Acquired by Liam in 1994, the historic abode dates back to 1890.

© Getty Images The actor has an expansive property portfolio

The Academy Award nominated actor was married to Natasha for 15 years before she tragically died in 2009. The couple had tied the knot in 1994 and shared two children – Micheál, 29, and Daniel, 28 – before Natasha sustained fatal injuries in a skiing accident at the age of 45.

"It’s an ongoing joy being a dad. It’s always a joy, but it’s a joyful worry," he told Her Magazine in 2012.

© Getty Liam pictured with his son Micheál

"No matter what age they are, they’re still going to be your little boy or your little girl. And you are a hostage to love."

When asked about his dating life in an interview with People, Liam admitted, "I'm past all that." Prior to his marriage, Liam famously dated Helen Mirren and Barbra Streisand.