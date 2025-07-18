Henry Cavill adjusting to life at 'forever home' with fiancée and baby

Former Superman Henry Cavill and fiancée Natalie Viscuso became first-time parents when their little girl was born.

The couple have been incredibly private over their new arrival, only confirming the gender in a recent interview, although Henry steered clear of revealing what his daughter is called. Speaking to GQ, the actor was asked about the most important part of his life, to which he replied: "My daughter being born, and the five of us [Natalie, their daughter, and their two dogs] settling into our forever home."

The star also explained how he preferred to unwind, telling the publication: "I'm a big fan of computer games which can be both a disconnect and a wonderful way to dive into storytelling.

© Getty Images Henry opened up about his family life

"Conversely, I also love to spend time outdoors soaking in the wonders of the world. Where I live has a magic to it that is difficult to describe."

The star hasn't shared many insights into his life as a father, but last July, he revealed that he had been building a crib for his then unborn daughter.

© Instagram Henry Cavill shared this photo of his unborn baby's room

"Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there," he captioned a post. "Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scalpels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures."

Welcoming their daughter

The couple hasn't confirmed when their daughter was born, but the news was broken in January when the pair were seen pushing a buggy alongside Australia's Gold Coast.

The couple announced their pregnancy joy in April 2024, with Henry sharing the happy news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited," he told Access Hollywood.

© Getty Images Henry and Natalie keep their daughter out of the public eye

Henry and Natalie confirmed their relationship with a sweet post back in 2021. In a snap, they were seen playing chess and Henry remarked: "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Shortly after, Henry addressed the public speculation surrounding his personal life and relationships in a heartfelt message to fans, asking for respect and privacy.

© Getty The couple have been dating for several years

"I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't, at the very least, do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."