Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hulk Hogan's last days had multiple health warning signs
Subscribe
Hulk Hogan's last days had multiple health warning signs
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images

Hulk Hogan's last days had multiple health warning signs

The WWE wrestler experienced medical issues for weeks before his death

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Hulk Hogan passed away from cardiac arrest on July 24, 2025, however, there were many problematic health issues weeks before he died.

Hulk Hogan's cause of death

Warning signs, as per the Daily Mail, included a weak heart and shortness of breath. 

hulk hogan© FilmMagic
Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025, due to cardiac arrest

EMTs got an emergency call on Thursday morning from Hulk's home, due to the wrestler experiencing heart issues. The team was caught on video administering CPR as they took Hulk out of the home. He was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital.

During Clearwater's Police press conference, police major Nate Burnside shared that Hulk was already "experiencing serious medical-related issues" as soon as he was brought into the hospital.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan poses on July 12, 1994© Getty Images
Hulk was a 12-time world champion in wrestling

His third wife Sky Daily denied any rumors that mentioned that he had been under a coma. She claimed that after he had his neck surgery, his heart was "strong."

Sky opened up about his medical conditions and stated that he was recovering from a four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion. She noted that it was an "intense surgery with a long and layered healing process."

His daughter Brooke got her own spinoff series called Brooke Knows Best© FilmMagic
Brooke rejected Hulk and Sky's wedding invite back in 2023

Hulk Hogan's daughter

During Hulk's final weeks, he made sure to spend time with his family and iron out any issues. He had been dealing with problems with his daughter Booke Hogan for over eight years and the two did not speak during that tumultuous time, however, Hulk was optimistic about the duo reconciling. Brooke rejected Hulk and Sky's wedding invitation back in 2023.

Hulk's career

Hulk was signed to WWF, which now goes by WWE back in 1983. The wrestler was the headliner for the first eight WrestleManias. In the 1990s, the athlete transitioned into an actor and was featured in Rocky III, Suburban Commando, No Holds Barred, and Gremlins 2: The New Batch. He went on to have a popular reality TV show on VH1 called, Hulk Knows Best.

Hulk's personal life

The WWE wrestler was married three times. His first marriage was to Linda Claridge from 1983 to 2009. The couple welcomed Brook and Nick. The family was heavily featured on Hulk Knows Best.

Hulk shared two children with his ex-wife Linda© FilmMagic
Hulk's family was heavily featured on his reality TV series, Hulk Knows Best

Brooke went on to become a singer and have her own spinoff TV series called Brooke Knows Best. Nick has multiple run-ins with the law and served time over the years due to reckless driving behavior, which included a traumatic car crash in 2007, which left his friend John Graziano with major brain damage.

In 2007, Linda filed for divorce, due to Hulk's infidelity, which he later admitted to in his autobiography in 2009. His second wife was Jennifer McDaniel and the couple was married in 2010 and divorced in 2022. Hulk's third wife was Sky, and he was the proud stepfather to her three children.

Recommended videoYou may also likeHulk Hogan breaks silence on family drama

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More