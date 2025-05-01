Hulk Hogan looks dramatically different after severe change to his face

Hulk Hogan has sported the same look for decades, but on Thursday, he showed off a dramatic change to his iconic facial hair.

The former WWE star, 71, appeared on Fox News' Fox & Friends to discuss his new sports venture with promoter Eric Bischoff, Real American Freestyle Wrestling, but it was the severe change to his face that had viewers talking.

Hulk still appeared with his deeply tanned complexion and signature red bandana with his platinum blonde hair peeking through, but his new facial hair made him look completely different.

Hulk's new look

Hulk sported a black beard, which was a severe contrast to his iconic, icy white goatee and left some viewers questioning whether it was even him on the show.

© Getty Images Hulk typically sports just a white goatee

"Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?" one person wrote on X. Another joked: "Tell Hulk Hogan his face is dirty, clean that soot off."

Others loved Hulk's new look, with one commenting on Instagram: "Looking 20 years younger with the HOLLYWOOD BEARD BROTHER!!!" Another said: "Rocking the new beard."

© Fox Hulk's white goatee was a stark contrast to his black beard

Hulk's new look comes after he broke his silence on the feud between his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, and their daughter, Brooke Hogan.

At the end of March, he shared a playful yet pointed Instagram post with a nod to the ongoing family drama.

© Instagram Hulk displayed his new look on Fox & Friends

Sitting alongside his new wife, Sky Daily Hogan, Hulk was filmed munching on popcorn, both of them wide-eyed and visibly amused, dramatically reacting as if they were watching something far juicier than your average family squabble.

He cheekily captioned the post: "Getting ready for the new HH TV show coming soon!" — a nod to his family’s reality TV past and perhaps a thinly veiled commentary on the drama unfolding in the public eye.

© Instagram Hulk's new look divided fans

Family feud

The feud came to light on March 26, when Linda, 65, shared a candid and tearful video calling her family "the worst mess".

In the emotional post, she accused Hulk of being a "sex addict" and a "complete liar," and revealed that she is estranged from both of her children, but especially her daughter Brooke, who, she claimed, had completely cut her out of her life.

© Getty Images Brooke (C) isn't speaking to her mom Linda (L) or dad

"Brooke doesn't talk to us. She had twins, she got married, and she didn't tell us," Linda said in the clip, referencing Brooke's private 2022 wedding to former pro hockey player Steven Oleksy and the recent birth of their twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, in January 2025.

She added that Brooke stopped talking to her nearly eight years ago, allegedly over a fight Linda had with Hulk. "I don't know how that reflected onto me but she cut me out too."

Brooke, 36, wasted no time in addressing her mother's emotional accusations. In a lengthy Instagram post, she revealed that she had consciously decided to have "no contact" with either of her parents, for "completely separate reasons".

© Getty Images Linda and Brooke have been embroiled in a public feud

"This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life," she wrote. "I absolutely still love my parents. But I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood."

Her words shocked fans of the once-tight-knit Hogan family, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s thanks to their reality show Hogan Knows Best.

The series documented Hulk and Linda's lives with their teenage children, Brooke and Nick, offering an inside look at their lavish Florida lifestyle and complicated family dynamics.