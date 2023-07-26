Hulk Hogan, 69, gets engaged to yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, as he prepares to marry his third wife

Wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, recently unveiled exciting news - his engagement to yoga teacher, Sky Daily.

The 69-year-old Florida native shared this heartwarming development with TMZ, recalling how he proposed to Sky, 45, in a Tampa, Florida restaurant last week, to which she happily agreed.

Sharing his proposal journey, the charismatic Hogan admitted to some nerves. This isn't his first trip down the aisle, as he's had two previous marriages.

His first was to Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009, with whom he shares two adult children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32.

© Instagram Hulk Hogan with his fiancee Sky Daily

The second was with Jennifer McDaniel, lasting from 2010 through 2021. Sky, herself a mother to three children from a previous relationship, has had her life intertwined with Hulk's since early 2022.

With their respective experiences in the realm of love and relationships, it's clear that their bond has found a harmonious equilibrium.

The wrestling icon stated that he has forged a close bond with Sky's three children. His children, Brooke and Nick, have yet to publically comment on their father's engagement.

© John Parra/Getty Hulk Hogan and former wife Jennifer McDaniel

The duo began dating after Hulk's divorce from Jennifer had been finalized. A snapshot of their burgeoning romance was captured backstage at a Bret Michaels concert in February 2022.

Hulk then took to social media to confirm his new relationship status, tweeting: "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

© Michael Loccisano/Getty Hulk Hogan and first wife Linda during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards

Hulk has occasionally treated fans to glimpses of his new love on social media, sharing a sweet beach day snapshot in June with the caption: "Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH."

© Tom Briglia WWE Super Star Wrestler Hulk Hogan hosted at the Pool After Dark, Harrah's Atlantic City

Apart from his exciting love life, Hogan also shared his fitness and health journey recently. Speaking with Men's Health, he said: "I lost about 40 pounds," attributing this achievement to his decision to quit drinking and to his shift towards consuming organic foods.

In the candid discussion about his health struggles, Hogan revealed: "About 15 years ago my body kinda shut down on me. I had several knee surgeries, and then after wrestling 40 years almost, my body shut down on me. I went in for one back surgery and it was turned into 10 back surgeries. Both knees needed to be replaced."