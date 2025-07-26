Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce receive incredible baby news after hard launch
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce receive incredible baby news after hard launch
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift poses in the snow

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce receive incredible baby news after hard launch

Taylor is reportedly working on her 12th album

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
16 minutes ago
Days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went Instagram official – almost two years after they began dating – the pair have been hit with more good news.

A Taylor Swift fan has named her newborn daughter after the singer and her boyfriend, as she is also a Kansas City Chiefs fan. Liberty Hospital, 20 minutes outside of Missouri's Kansas City, shared news of the birth, and revealed the baby girl's adorable name.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of the youngest Swiftie and newest member of The Kansas City Chiefs Red Kingdom!!" the post read, alongside a picture of the baby girl wrapped up on a blanket.

"Kelce Taylor is officially in her newborn era."

The picture showed Kelce lying next to an 87 football jersey, and a name card with a pair of knee-high boots, a classic Taylor look, above her head.

Taylor, 35, and Travis first went public in September 2023 when she appeared at an NFL game with his mother, Donna Kelce.

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023© Getty Images
Taylor made her first NFL appearance on September 23, 2023

They met weeks earlier, after he attended her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July and publicly revealed on his podcast that he had made her a friendship bracelet with his number attached, but that she turned down meeting him before the show.

It is believed she was later given his number through mutual friends.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for night one of The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 07, 2023© Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana
Taylor performs onstage for night one of The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium

In a huge reversal of her former six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, the pair have been public with their romance, with Taylor showing up to many NFL games over the last two seasons, Travis following her around Europe on the tour, and them being snapped by waiting paparazzi at numerous restaurants and bars in New York.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she declared to TIME Magazine at the end of 2023, referencing the public nature of their romance.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose in a cave with friends incuding Este Haim© Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose in a cave with friends incuding Este Haim

In Travis' Instagram post, Taylor featured in seven of the 13 pictures.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji]," he wrote in the caption, quickly garnering over 1.2 million likes within an hour.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose with Erin Andrews and husband, and Charissa Thompson and husband © Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose with Erin Andrews and husband, and Charissa Thompson and husband

He shared a shot from a dinner date, with the couple looking sharp in all-black outfits, while the Grammy winner also featured in photos from a trip to Montana with friends.

Fans also noticed that several of the pictures were of Travis with his brother Jason, and Taylor's brother Austin.

