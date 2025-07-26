Taylor Swift pleads with fans on behalf of boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'An absolute must'

Taylor Swift just proved she's Travis Kelce's number one fan after using her influence to help give his career a boost.

The "Lover" singer made a big statement after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end finally hard-launched their relationship after two years together.

Supportive Taylor

Travis had his "dream come true" when he landed a role in Happy Gilmore 2, and while he only appears in "a few" scenes, Taylor wants everyone to see him in action.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Taylor urged her followers to watch the Adam Sandler-led movie "as soon as humanly possible".

© Instagram Taylor showed her support for Travis

Posting a photo of the film's promotional poster, Taylor excitedly penned: "Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible."

Travis previously admitted that he would do "anything" to be in the sequel to 1996’s Happy Gilmore during his "New Heights" podcast, telling his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce: "Man, I didn't even know there was a job opening.

"I'll be a [expletive] extra, anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set – count me in," he added. "I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be part of it any way I possibly can."

After getting his wish, it seems the experience lived up to his expectations.

"Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain," Travis said earlier this year on The Pat McAfee Show.

He added: "I felt like I was working with like the [Kansas City Chiefs' coach] Andy Reid of the acting world. [Adam] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen."

© Instagram Travis hard-launched his relationship with Taylor on Instagram

Travis's cameo was confirmed last August when Adam appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Travis mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis. He's going to come by," Adam said. "He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

Adam is a big fan of Travis and has described him as "a great actor" and "a great human," even admitting that the Chiefs star reminds him of his childhood friends.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis have been dating for two years

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy. He's like the guys I grew up with," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"When I'm with Travis, it reminds me of my buddies in high school, just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."

Happy Gilmore 2 won't be Travis's only foray on the big screen as he has reportedly landed a role in Loose Cannons, an action comedy from producer and stuntman Chad Stahelski, whose credits include the John Wick films.

© Getty Images for Amazon Travis is exploring his acting career

He also starred on the small screen in Ryan Murphy's FX TV series Grotesquerie, and he is the host of Prime Video's game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

However, football fans needn't worry about Travis giving up the game "any time soon".

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Travis isn't retiring from football any time soon

"I have no reason to stop playing football," he said during a January press conference. "I love it."

He added: "We still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop any time soon."