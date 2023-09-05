Meg Ryan makes surprising revelation about her children and their 'unique embarrassment'

The When Harry Met Sally... star and director shares her son with ex husband Dennis Quaid

Meg Ryan is all set to make her grand comeback this November with the film What Happens Later, her second ever venture as a director and her first rom-com since 2008's My Mom's New Boyfriend.

The film, in which she co-stars opposite David Duchovny, is set for a November 3 release, and fans can't wait for her big return to the spotlight.

The rom-com icon let her hair down in a new interview with fellow screen legend Carol Burnett for Interview Magazine, talking all things career and life away from the spotlight.

Carol, 90, took the opportunity to praise Meg, 61, for her comic timing and cadre of memorable scenes, specifically the deli scene from 1989's When Harry Met Sally….

"You can't top that. Did you do it more than once?" she asked Meg, who responded with: "Oh, we probably did that over and over and over again."

She confessed to an incredulous Carol that despite the moment's ubiquity, the scene particularly haunted her two children, Jack Quaid, 31, and Daisy True, 18.

© Getty Images Meg confessed that her kids often deemed her iconic "When Harry Met Sally..." scene a "unique embarrassment"

"It's funny, my son just called me this morning and he's in New York staying at a hotel that's right across the street from Katz's Deli," Meg said, referencing the famous spot where the scene was shot.

"My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment,'" she added with a laugh.

© Getty Images Jack is now a well-known actor, like his parents

"He said, 'You know you can go into that deli and there's an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene.'"

Meg shares Jack, an actor as well, with her ex-husband Dennis Quaid. The two were married from 1991-2000, finalizing their divorce in 2001. In January 2006, Meg adopted Daisy from China when she was just 14 months old.

© Getty Images She shares Jack with ex-husband Dennis Quaid

What Happens Later is the American star's second project as a director, the first being 2015's Ithaca, and in her talk with The Carol Burnett Show vet, she opened up about directing vs acting.

"Truly, the easiest part was acting in it," she said of her new movie. "I want to direct again just so I can sit in the chair, because I'm sure there’s a lot of things I missed.

© Getty Images She adopted daughter Daisy True from China in 2006

"I hadn't done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David. A lot of it was done in two shots. I'm proud of that. I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth."

The movie will also be her first on-screen appearance since Ithaca (barring an archival footage cameo in last year's Top Gun: Maverick). Meg continued: "I'm very scrappy and I really like to buckle down. That's what I like about directing: You're involved with all the artists, the sound people, the visual people, production. And you learn everything."

© Getty Images The star is often best remembered for her iconic performance in the 1989 film

