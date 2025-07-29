Nathan Fillion's relationship steps up a notch as next move with actress girlfriend Tania Raymonde is revealed

Nathan Fillion is having a stellar year. The Rookie actor appeared in this summer's biggest blockbuster, Superman. He starred as Guy Gander, best known as The Green Lantern, in the film alongside David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan. While Nathan is on a summer break from filming his television show, he is spending more time with his reported girlfriend.

The 54-year-old was seen at Disneyland with his actress girlfriend, Tania Raymonde, 37. This wasn't the first time the couple had been spotted together, but it was one of their most public dates. Tania was David's date to the world premiere of Superman in Los Angeles.

"A beautiful evening celebrating @superman last week with many people I truly adore (this Green Lantern especially)," Tania wrote to Instagram. "So if you haven't yet had a chance to see this epic movie it's pure joy and you’re going to love it."

© Warner Bros. via Getty Images Nathan brought Tania to the Superman premiere

The couple also stepped out together this week at the San Diego Comic-Con. Nathan wore his signature tinted glasses, while Tania dressed in a pinstriped set. Like Nathan, Tania is an actress. She is best known for her portrayal of Alex Rousseau in Lost and also starred in The Lincoln Lawyer with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

While Nathan has yet to comment on his relationship publicly, their PDA throughout the California theme park was proof the couple is enjoying their time together.

"Nathan going more public with a seemingly new relationship is an interesting and even welcome move, mainly because it seems a little more out of character with his public persona," Ahad Sanwari, Hello! Senior Writer told us. "On screen, he's often either the stoic and vulnerable lead, like on The Rookie, or the cocky but lovable womanizer, like in Castle."

© FilmMagic The couple is all smiles

Until he and Tania went to the multiple Superman events, many of his fans thought he was single. The star is known for being more reserved when it comes to sharing details of his personal life. Even with regards to previous relationships, the actor doesn't talk about much, preferring to always let his work and humor speak for itself.

In 1995, he got engaged to his General Hospital co-star Vanessa Marcil, later dated Perrey Reeves between 2005 and 2009, and was later also engaged to Mikaela Hoover.

What's next for Nathan

© Instagram Nathan's best girl friend is Michelle Chapman

The actor is enjoying this downtime before he dives back into his role of John Nolan in The Rookie. The eighth season is scheduled to premiere next January. Fans should expect to see Nathan mentoring new rookies, clashing with Oscar Hutchinson after his helicopter escape and his role as a dad and husband.

© Disney The actor has been on eight seasons

Nathan is ready for the show to return. After it was announced, he wrote to Instagram: "I've been around long enough to know how truly challenging and rare it is to have a long running show. Thank you all for sticking around for these 7 seasons – it's because of you that we are announcing season 8!!"