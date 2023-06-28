David Corenswet is the new Superman – everything you need to know about him

Now that Henry Cavill has hung up his cape, David Corenswet is stepping into the role of DC's Superman. Following in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill, the 29-year-old will transform into everyone's favourite Kryptonian for James Gunn's highly-anticipated film, Superman: Legacy.

Slated for a 2025 release, fans will have to wait a while longer for a sneak peek at David's portrayal of Clark Kent, as well as Rachel Brosnahan's take on Lois Lane. But, in the meantime, we're getting acquainted with the man of the moment – DC's up-and-coming Superman – David Corenswet. Here's everything you need to know about him…

What has David Corenswet starred in?

David Corenswet has been on the acting scene for years. As a child, the aspiring actor spent time treading the boards in professional theatre productions, including Arthur Miller's 'All My Sons' and Shakespeare's 'Macbeth'.

© Getty David graduated from Juilliard in 2016 before landing a number of on-screen roles

Growing up, David was also a huge fan of Classical Hollywood cinema, and he's obsessed with Star Wars too. "My mom and dad raised us watching a bunch of old movies," he told MTV in 2020.

"So we grew up watching the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, and Singin' in the Rain dozens of times. We liked comedies. That was all we watched. We didn't have cable, we weren't allowed to watch television, but we could watch those movies just about as much as we wanted to."

© Getty He grew up obsessed with Star Wars and Classical Hollywood cinema

As for his love of Star Wars, David reflected: "I have a memory of renting the VHS tapes at Blockbuster. It was rent one, get one free for a week, and I rented Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back. I would watch them back-to-back."

He added: "I spent a lot of time by myself in my basement pretending to be a Jedi. That really drew me. I started acting orthogonally to that."

© Getty The actor gained further recognition after starring in The Politician

After graduating from Juilliard in 2016, David joined the cast of the political thriller, Affairs of State (2018), as well as landing guest-star roles in House of Cards, Elementary, and Instinct. However, it was Netflix's The Politician (2019-2020) which really put David on the map. Starring alongside Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange, David portrayed River Barkley in seasons one and two of the comedy-drama.

Following his stint on the show, David has added the likes of Hollywood (2020), Look Both Ways (2022) and Pearl (2022) to his ever-expanding resume.

© Getty David starred alongside Lili Reinhart in the Netflix movie 'Look Both Ways'

While Superman: Legacy is set to become his latest project, David is currently filming Twisters – a sequel to the 1996 film Twister – alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glenn Powell and Anthony Ramos. Production is expected to conclude in July.

Is David Corenswet in a relationship?

Currently, David appears to be single. The 29-year-old is extremely private about his personal life and has refrained from commenting on his relationship status in previous interviews.

© Getty The actor appears to be single

Technically there is someone special in David's life, though – his adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who features across his Instagram grid. The Actor is yet to reveal his pup's name, but it looks like he takes the adorable doggo everywhere – so cute!