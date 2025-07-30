Miranda Lambert's wardrobe mishap has fans doing a double take

Miranda Lambert proved she was ever the professional when she suffered a wardrobe mishap while onstage in Washington, and continued to deliver an incredible performance to the adoring crowd.

The 41-year-old joined country star Morgan Wallen on his I'm The Problem Tour, and hit the stage in Seattle in a black T-shirt with brown fringe detailing on the back, a tan cowboy hat and black cowboy boots.

Major mishap

Yet it was Miranda's distressed denim miniskirt that had everyone talking. As the star walked across the stage, it began to ride up and provided a cheeky view to fans in the mosh pit.

She did not adjust the skirt during her performance, and instead sang a rendition of her track "Bluebird" entirely unfazed.

The country singer is not the only celebrity to weather a wardrobe malfunction in recent weeks. Jennifer Lopez's skirt fell off during a performance amid her Up All Night Tour, prompting the "Let's Get Loud" singer to joke about the mishap.

© WireImage Miranda remained professional throughout her performance

"I'm out here in my underwear," she said as her backup dancer helped to reattach the skirt. "That's gonna be everywhere."

"I'm glad that they reinforced that costume. And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear," she quipped.

Fashion forward

She founded her own clothing and boots brand in 2018

Miranda is a fashionista in her own right and launched her clothing and boot brand, Idyllwind, in 2018 to great acclaim.

"Idyllwind is a true picture of everything that I am about – built for the everyday girl who is also a badass!" she wrote on her website.

"A brand based on loving who you are – being who you are – being comfortable in your skin – and celebrating that at whatever age or size."

© Getty Images Her brand Idyllwind celebrates women who "break the mold"

"It's built around comfortable, soft, affordable, great-fitting clothes and boots, that I call my trusties. Clothes I know I can always put on and feel good wearing," she continued. "A brand that creates the emotion and sentiment of going out in the world and being brave."

She added that the brand "celebrated women who inspired me every day".

"Women who own who they are and are making their mark. These Boss Ladies take risks and fiercely break the mold. In their boots, they have a story to tell," Miranda concluded.

Giving back

© Instagram The singer hails from Texas

The Grammy winner will lend her incredible voice to a special benefit show in August to raise money for victims of the Texas floods.

She will be joined by stars like Kelly Clarkson, Lukas Nelson and Dylan Gossett.

"One of the things I love about both our artist community and our community in Texas is that we show up for one another, especially in times of such great need like folks in my home state are facing after the flood," she wrote after the show was announced.

© Instagram She lives with her husband Brendan outside of Nashville, Tennessee

"There is so much devastation and loss, yet what's given me hope are the stories of those that have come to the aid of so many. That's what we want to do with Band Together: Texans helping Texas."

Miranda hails from Lindale, Texas, and now lives with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on a 400-acre farm outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

