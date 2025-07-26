Gwen Stefani's ex-husband reveals why son is 'out of control'

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s son, Zuma, is ready to step into the spotlight with his emerging country music career.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 59-year-old proudly praised his son’s musical talent – though it seems Zuma might be coming for his father’s throne. "Zuma's begun recording. He's out of control," he shared. "I'm not even the best singer in my house anymore."

© Getty Images The former couple share three kids

"It's super annoying," he added.

Zuma’s musical talent comes as no surprise considering his star-studded lineage. His father is the frontman of the rock band Bush, while his mother, Gwen, is an international pop sensation.

However, it seems the 16-year-old draws much of his musical inspiration from his country star stepdad, Blake Shelton. Zuma has performed covers of classic hits like John Michael Montgomery's "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)" at the Tishimingo, Okla – Blake's Ole Red bar.

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale

Gavin also shared that he’s always been mindful not to 'push' his own musical passions onto his children. "I'm really careful to not push," he admitted.

"I take pride in listening to what they're doing and not sharing anything I'm doing."

He continued: "Yeah, 'cause it's much more healthy. I'm their father, not their friend," he points out. "What happens with me, though, in my house, they'll play their songs, what they're doing."

© Getty Images for FIREAID Zuma has inherited his mom's musical talent

The star gushed over his "super talented" son and even recalled a time when Zuma visited his father's home studio to critique a remix he was working on. "He's listening to it, and he's giving me the poo face, and he goes, 'Uh, you're not putting that out, are you?'" he said.

Blake Shelton's relationship with Zuma

In addition to Zuma, Blake is also a stepfather to Gwen’s two other sons, Kingston, 19, and Apollo, 11, from her previous marriage to Gavin. Gwen and Blake met back in 2014 on The Voice, and started dating in 2015 after their respective divorces. The musical couple tied the knot back in 2021 with a romantic ceremony.

Blake is actively involved in raising his wife's three boys and even opened up about fatherhood in an interview with People.

© Getty Blake is a doting stepdad

The star told the outlet that he would never "force" his music on the kids. "I think just accidentally throughout his lifetime, when he rides in the truck with me somewhere, he can't help but hear whatever station I have on," he shared.

"He's [Zuma] leaning into country music pretty much 150 percent," he said. "He's a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see."