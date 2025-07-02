Carrie Underwood forced 'out' of 400-acre family farm

Carrie Underwood was forced "to get out" of her 400-acre family farm in Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend.

The American Idol judge has a green thumb and once referred to her garden as her "happy place". However, she had no choice but to flee the area after a recent scary encounter.

Scary encounter

Carrie revealed on Instagram that she was enjoying some downtime picking blueberries before her orchard was overrun by a giant swarm of bees.

"Had to get out of the orchard when the bees started swarming..." she captioned a clip on her Stories.

© Instagram Carrie's orchard was invaded by a swarm of bees

She soon revealed that thousands of bees had created a giant nest on one of her blueberry bushes.

"They landed on a blueberry bush ... maybe we can catch them tomorrow if they're still there..." she captioned a close-up photo of the bees' nest.

© Instagram The bees made a nest on a blueberry bush

Carrie's orchard is not just home to blueberry bushes; she also has countless trees that grow apples and peaches, as well as smaller shrubs for a variety of berries.

She often shares photos from her sprawling garden and previously shared a video that featured a detailed look at all the fruits and vegetables she grows on her land, including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, and watermelons.

Captioning the clip on Instagram, Carrie penned: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

© YouTube Carrie's 400-acre farm is also home to a chicken coop

In 2023, she installed a 16ft by 28ft greenhouse that would allow her to grow all her own fruits and vegetables year-round.

The greenhouse has featured heavily in her social media posts since it was installed, with Carrie frequently showing off the results of her homegrown fruits and vegetables.

The space is filled with L-shaped beds, rectangular beds, and round beds, as well as outdoor raised beds.

© YouTube Carrie grows her own fruit and veg in her greenhouse

Inside is also a potting bench that Carrie has placed on the south side of the building, which sits in-between citrus trees.

There are also herb beds and seeding tables with a variety of plants growing everything including arugula, chives, wild strawberries, squashes, carrots, beets, radishes, and tomatoes.

The sprawling land is also home to a chicken coop where Carrie homes hens and collects fresh eggs for her family to enjoy.

© Instagram Carrie loves her garden

Carrie lives with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, six.

She and Mike spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

© Getty Images Carrie lives with her husband and their two sons

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms, with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags, bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.