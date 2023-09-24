Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show announcement is the most unexpected yet – fans say the same thing

The Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show is following Rihanna's internet-breaking pregnancy announcement from Super Bowl LVII

We finally have our Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performer! The NFL has dropped a slew of new promotional videos to reveal that Usher will be this year's headliner.

The 44-year-old R&B hitmaker starred in a series of promotional spots by Apple Music featuring Kim Kardashian, Deion Sanders, and Marshawn Lynch.

This year's Halftime Show will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024. Usher will directly follow Rihanna, who broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with her second child during her own Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

More to come...