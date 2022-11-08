Who are Yungblud's famous exes? Here’s his relationship history The singer has been linked to a number of fellow star musicians

Yungblud has become one of the biggest names in music over the past few years, and during that time has also become known for his romantic links to a number of other high-profile singers.

The singer, 25, is currently in a long-term relationship with the musician Jesse Jo Stark - but who are his other rumoured and confirmed famous exes?

Who are Yungblud’s famous exes?

Yungblud has been together with 31-year-old Jesse since April 2021. She is Bella Hadid’s best friend and the daughter of Chrome Hearts co-founders Richard and Laurie Lynn Star. Here’s what we know about the other stars he has been linked to in the past…

Miley Cyrus, 2021

In early 2021, Yungblud was reported to be close to Miley Cyrus following her split from Cody Simpson. The musicians posed together in March of that year in images shared to Instagram at her 15-year Hannah Montana anniversary party in Los Angeles.

However, according to Elle, it was confirmed that Yungblud and Miley, 29, weren’t dating. They reported that at that point he was already romantically linked to Jesse, who he was believed to have been dating for several months.

Yungblud has been dating Jesse Jo Stark since 2021

Halsey, 2018 - 2019

Yungblud famously dated Halsey for around a year, with the couple making several red carpet appearances together. The popstar, 28, confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2019 after splitting with rapper G-Eazy.

However, that October, Halsey confirmed that they had broken up. In a now-deleted post on Twitter, according to People, she wrote: “Sometimes. People break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone [expletive] up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

The singer dated Halsey from 2018 to 2019

Anäis Gallagher, 2019

Before that, Yungblud was linked to Anäis Gallagher, 22, the daughter of Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews. According to ​​The Sun, romance blossomed after they met backstage at a performance in Manchester. However, the Daily Mail then reported that the couple were simply good friends.

