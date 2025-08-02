Inside George & Amal Clooney's lavish $14.5m LA home they sold to NFL star

George Clooney has well and truly moved on after selling his six-bedroom mansion in Studio City's Fryman Canyon, Los Angeles, back in 2024, and we've now been given an inside look at the property and its new owners.

The Ocean's Eleven actor had been living in the house since 1995, when he bought it for $2.2 million from American singer Stevie Nicks.

The mansion is now home to another dazzling couple, model and actress Olivia Culpo, 33, and American football player Christian McCaffrey, 29, who purchased the property in 2024.

Meet the new owners

© PA Images via Getty Images Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have been together for six years

The couple met through mutual friends and started dating in 2019. They got married after five years of dating with a gorgeous wedding in New England in 2024.

In July of this year, the former Miss Universe and the NFL star welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

The move to their new home followed McCaffrey's decision to join the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

The athlete has reportedly already sold his properties in North Carolina, where he played for the Carolina Panthers, ahead of the family of three’s official move to California.

A look inside the Clooney's former home

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney are ready for a new chapter

The Clooneys' former abode is a 7,000-square-foot estate sitting on 3.1 acres. It features six bedrooms, a pool, a tennis court, a basketball court, a library, a screening room, and various guesthouses.⁠

In 2022, before selling the property, the couple completed a two-year, $1 million extension, adding a large play cottage and two villas for live-in help.

In 2012, Clooney took fans on a tour of the property during a TV special.

On that occasion, he said about the house: "A home is a place where your family and friends are a part of. That's one of the wonderful things about where I've been for so long, I've been here for almost 20 years, and it's filled with good friends and family members."

New photos shared

New photos of the house have now been shared on Instagram, revealing chalet-like interiors featuring exposed beams, wood accents, and a cozy atmosphere that fans might not have expected from the glamorous couple.

One user said on Instagram: "I want to live there!!! Just beautiful!!!", while another chimed in: “What a beautiful and perfect home for LA!!” Some people also wondered what the stunning property might have looked like when Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks lived there.

What's next for George and Amal?

© Clemens Bilan, Getty Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney have twins together

Since his wedding to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014, what was previously a bachelor became a family home that the couple shared with their twins, Ella and Alexander, born in 2017.

The house had been the actor’s primary residence for almost three decades, so now that the sale has been finalized, it will be interesting to see where the family of four settles next.