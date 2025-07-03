Amal Clooney shares rare insight into marriage with George: 'I don't feel like I have to apologize'

Amal Clooney had high praise for her husband George in a rare interview, where the human rights lawyer sat down to discuss how the pair navigate parenting and marriage in the spotlight.

The couple met through mutual friends in Italy in 2013, a year before they tied the knot in a star-studded celebration. Amal and George then welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017, and have since focused on raising them away from Hollywood where they can enjoy a normal childhood.

Steadfast support

© Getty Images Amal revealed that George is "so supportive"

"I have a partner in life who is so supportive of what I do," Amal told Glamour in a rare comment for the mother of two. "So I don't feel like I have to apologize for it or rein it in."

"I remember when I became a mom, which was obviously a new frontier, he was the first one to say, 'I know you've got this speech at the Security Council. You have to go, I've got the kids, don't worry about it," she recalled.

"I feel so incredibly lucky to share every day with him. And now we're four. And I don't take any of it for granted. I treasure the laughter and the joy that I get from just being with them." She added that her family was her "greatest joy" and provided balance in her life amid the UN speeches and court appearances.

Out of the spotlight

© Getty Images The couple have worked to protect their kids from the spotlight

Amal later revealed that she became "more troubled by some of the intrusions" after becoming a mother, and has sought to protect the twins however she can.

"We do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don't put our children out there, we've never put their photo out there or anything like that," she told the publication.

The couple reside in Provence, France, at a luxury chateau where they can maintain privacy and give their kids the freedom to grow up away from the public eye.

© Getty They live in a luxurious French chateau in Provence

George previously echoed Amal's comments, adding that France lends a level of anonymity that the US never could.

"A lot of people – even those who reach a fairly high level of fame – find a way to be able to kind of live a normal life, walk around the streets of New York without being followed and stuff like that. But it hasn't happened yet," he told GQ.

"I have a goal of trying to protect, I don't want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there."

Family ties

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock They moved to New York while George was starring on Broadway

George and Amal endeavor to keep their family of four together as much as possible, despite their busy careers.

Amal and the twins joined the 64-year-old in New York for several months while he was performing in the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck, and the Clooneys were able to enjoy family time in New York City.

"They love being here [and] we're having a really fun time," he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you're working at night and you get to see the kids during the day, so it's okay."

