Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcome first child — unique name revealed

Congratulations are in order for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, who have officially become parents for the first time with the arrival of their newborn.

Olivia, 33, and Christian, 29, took to social media to reveal that they had welcomed a baby girl, with a slew of photos capturing their trip to the hospital and the happy family.

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey," the post was simply captioned, their newborn's name, and quickly their friends and fans took to the comments to congratulate them.

© Instagram/Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's newborn baby girl's first photo, shared on Instagram

"Welcome to the world, Colette. We will shield and protect you at all costs. Love you guys," one friend wrote, with another adding: "I knew it would be a girl!! She is a beautiful angel. love you guys," and a third adding: "She's the most beautiful baby with the best mommy and daddy. She's already so loved. Her auntie loves her."

The former Miss Universe and the San Francisco 49ers star have been together since June 2019, when they were introduced by mutual friends. They tied the knot after five years together in June 2024.

Speaking with People recently, the model explained that her pregnancy, which she announced back in March, gave her a new appreciation for her own mother, Susan Curran, a mom-of-five herself.

© Instagram/Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey hold their newborn baby girl in a photo captured after labor at the hospital, shared on Instagram

"I feel like I have a lot of respect for my mom and one thing that I realized through this experience of becoming a mom is actually how much I've needed my mom, which I didn't anticipate," she shared.

"She's just been so helpful to me, especially in the beginning of my pregnancy. That was really tough. It's just kind of an interesting thing, and I'm just so grateful to her."

Olivia continued: "It's just an ironic thought that you need your mom the most when you're about to become a mom. That's just genuinely how I felt."

© Instagram/Olivia Culpo Christian McCaffrey holds his newborn baby girl, shared on Instagram

She mentioned wanting to be "open-minded" when it came to parenting styles for their baby, a sentiment Christian also shared, especially when it came to accepting advice from friends and siblings with kids of their own.

"I would say anything that you think you're going to do going into parenthood could change," Olivia added. "Overall, staying open-minded is the way that I'm approaching this. I feel like you can't get ahead of yourself because you just never know."

© Getty Images The pair have been together since 2019 and tied the knot in June 2024

"It's also so particular based on the child. I don't know yet, but we'll see. I'm definitely really excited to figure all of that out." The social media star also gushed about her running back husband, saying he was "made" to be a great father.

"It is fun growing your family with someone that you really love and just being able to see Christian as a dad will be really exciting," she lovingly continued. "I just know he's going to be such a good partner and husband and father. I can't wait to see him step into that role. It will just be unlike any other experience."