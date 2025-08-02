The Holiday director Nancy Meyers is 'not happy' after shock TV remake announcement

Nancy Meyers is one of the most loved filmmakers and the undisputed queen of comfort movies, as her films have become beloved staples for cozy nights in around the world.

So when The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a limited series based on her famous 2006 movie, The Holiday, was in development at Apple TV+, fans quickly shared their excitement online.

Unfortunately, Meyers was just as shocked as her fans to learn that The Holiday was coming back to the screens.

In an Instagram story she shared on Friday to her almost 400k followers, Nancy said "News to me," with a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter article. "Imagine my surprise when I opened Instagram and this was the first post I saw," she continued.

Meyers is not involved in this new adaptation of her cult film, which will be written by Krissie Ducker, who is also serving as an executive producer.

Krissi may not be a household name like Nancy, but she has been involved in some well-loved shows, such as Sweetpea, starring Ella Purnell, and The Assassin, with Keeley Hawes.

The star-studded cast, including Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black, is not expected to return for the series, which will be based on the original story's premise but will feature new characters.

What’s the plot of The Holiday?

© Photo Credit: Simon Mein Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in The Holiday

Two single women on opposite sides of the globe find themselves single and depressed during the Christmas holidays.

Amanda Woods, played by Cameron Diaz, is the owner of a trailer production company in Los Angeles, and she has just broken up with her cheating boyfriend, Ethan.

Iris Simpkins, played by Kate Winslet, is a journalist for The Daily Telegraph in London. She is still in love with her ex-boyfriend and co-worker, Jasper, who has just gotten engaged to someone else.

After talking on a house swapping site, they decide to switch houses for two weeks. Once they settle into each other’s lives, they both find love unexpectedly.

Who’s Nancy Mayers?

© Getty Images Nancy Meyers is the writer behind The Intern and The Parent Trap

Nancy Meyers is an American writer, filmmaker, producer, and the pen (and camera) behind many cult movies.

Meyers began her career as a production assistant on the CBS game show The Price Is Right before she began writing. Her first screenplay, co-written with Harvey Miller and Charles Shyer, was Private Benjamin, starring Goldie Hawn as the protagonist and earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Writing.

In addition to The Holiday, some of her most famous films include The Parent Trap starring a young Lindsay Lohan, Something’s Gotta Give with Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson, and the 2015 film The Intern with Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Even though most of her famous productions are decades old, her style is still a reference. In 2022, the 'Coastal Grandmother' aesthetic, attributed to Nancy Meyers, was all the rage on social media, proving that her films remain timeless and beloved across generations.