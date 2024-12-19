Jude Law's daughter in The Holiday is unrecognisable in latest TikTok

Since it first graced screens in 2006, The Holiday has firmly established itself as a Christmas staple, delighting audiences around the world with its heartwarming story and stellar cast.

While the likes of Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black have gone on to maintain their A-list status, one of the film’s youngest stars, Miffy Englefield, has taken a very different path.

Miffy, who was just six years old when she played Sophie, Jude Law’s on-screen daughter, now leads a life far removed from the Hollywood spotlight.

The former child star, who lives in West Sussex, is focused on raising her four-year-old daughter, Frankie, and embracing her creative passions in a different way.

With her striking jet-black hair, tattoos, and bold sense of style, the now 24-year-old looks worlds apart from the curly-haired little girl audiences fell in love with nearly two decades ago.

Reflecting on her transformation, Miffy has embraced her journey, both as a mother and as someone rediscovering their creativity.

“Life has changed a lot since I was six,” she shared on social media. “I’m a mum now, and that’s been the biggest change. I feel so lucky to be able to spend time with my daughter before she starts school.”

During the lockdown, Miffy turned to TikTok, where her candid posts and vibrant personality quickly gained a loyal following. With over 74,000 followers, her content includes everything from thrifted fashion finds to relatable insights into parenthood.

"It started as a fun way to connect with people during a strange time," she explained to her followers, referencing how isolating the pandemic was. "I live far from my family, and creating videos became an outlet for me."

Her fans are often thrilled when she shares tidbits about her time on The Holiday. "It’s wild to think how many people watch the film every Christmas," she said. "I love hearing how it’s become part of their holiday traditions."

For Miffy, working on the set of The Holiday remains a cherished memory. Raised in a modest household, she recalls how surreal it felt to step into such a glamorous world.

"We didn’t have much growing up, so being on a movie set was like entering a different universe," she reflected. Despite her young age, she fondly remembers the kindness of her co-stars, especially Jude Law and Cameron Diaz.

“Jude was incredible," she said. "He was so patient with us and always made time to chat off-camera. I remember laughing so much on set—it never felt like work." She also noted how welcoming Cameron was, describing her as "warm and lovely."

Even now, Miffy finds it heartening to see the lasting impact of the film. "It’s surreal," she said. "I’ve had messages from people all over the world telling me how much they love The Holiday. Someone once told me they recreate scenes from the film every Christmas with their family. It’s amazing to think I’m part of that."

While she hasn’t rewatched the movie in years—admitting she finds it cringeworthy to see herself as a child—her daughter Frankie has seen it and is aware of her mum’s Hollywood past.