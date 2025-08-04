Pamela Anderson comments on 'beautiful' time involving Liam Neeson after family’s relationship approval: 'So much love'

Pamela Anderson has been feeling alive since embarking on a new adventure with Liam Neeson. The actress took to her Instagram stories to provide her more than 4,600,000 with a behind-the-scenes update about how she's really been feeling from all the attention the duo's new film and her recent work have been receiving.

The Baywatch star posted a calming picture of herself overlooking a lake in a white floor-length cotton dress with a round beige hat and simple canvas bag.

The overlaid text read: "What a beautiful week it's been…there's so much love in the air…" She continued to share her gratitude with her fans and expressed: "Seeing you all at the premieres, in theatres, and at the play in Williamstown has truly filled my heart…Thank you for all your love, laughter, and for showing up…it means the world to me…," with a white heart emoji.

© Instagarm The co-stars' relationship has taken the world by storm

Only a day earlier, the movie star posted a picture of herself wearing a yellow t-shirt and a yellow skirt, paired with dark orange shades and a black belt.

The actress was seen holding a framed picture of Liam and herself from a promo picture for the movie. The overlaid text read: "Go to the theatre today…have a giggle or two (or three)...it's good for you," with another white heart emoji.

© Getty Images Pamela has opened up about how she's been really feeling about her new relationship with Liam

On August 3, Andy Cohen teased the new couple on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, as Liam's son Daniel, 28, provided an instant stamp of approval while sitting in the audience.

Andy jokingly told the pair: "I do just want to say, as a very old friend of yours, all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say." He charmingly looked over at Daniel and asked: "Right, Danny?"

© Getty Images The duo has been enjoying their time together during their press tour for The Naked Gun

Without hesitation, Daniel smiled and exhaled, "yes." Soon after, Liam and Pamela lovingly looked at each other and he quickly put his hand on her shoulder.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when Today show host Craig Melvin curiously inquired: "There's clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?" Pamela hilariously replied: "What? I don't understand the question."

© NBC Liam and Pamela first stirred up dating rumors on the Today Show

Liam continued: "I had never met Pamela before, we met on set and we have a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. And it was like, 'Oh this is nice﻿, let's not mould this, let's just let it breathe,' and that's what we did."

Craig confirmed: "So that's what we're doing now, we're watching the beginning of a breathing, of a budding relationship." Liam humorously reacted by making a stirring-the-pot motion with his hands to Craig.