The real reason Michelle Obama was absent from Jimmy Carter's funeral revealed

All of the living Presidents of the United States gathered together to pay their respects to the late Jimmy Carter on Thursday, January 9 at his state funeral.

The service for the 39th President took place at the Washington National Cathedral, and alongside President Joe Biden and President elect Donald Trump, their spouses and other former Presidents were in attendance.

However, one notable absence was former First Lady Michelle Obama. Her husband, former President Barack Obama, was the second President to arrive following Trump and his wife Melania.

Others who were present include Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush and his wife Laura, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

While no reason has explicitly been provided for her absence, the New York Times shared a statement from her spokeswoman, saying Michelle "is not in attendance at President Carter's National Funeral Service."

It adds: "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former president."

© Getty Images Former President Obama attended President Carter's funeral service

However, per a report from the publication: "A person familiar with the situation said the former first lady is in Hawaii and had a scheduling conflict."

Eulogies and readings at the funeral came from Carter's grandsons Joshua, Jason and James; Steven Ford, on behalf of his late father President Gerald Ford; Ted Mondale, on behalf of his father, Carter's late Vice President Walter Mondale; President Biden; Stuart Eizenstat, Carter's domestic policy adviser, biographer and friend; and Reverend Andrew Young, Carter's ambassador to the United Nations.

© AFP via Getty Images His chummy interaction with Donald Trump quickly made the rounds online

Country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine." The pair were close friends with the Carters and worked with them on several projects together, typifying the late President's love for music and musicians.

Biden praised Carter's "character" first and foremost, saying: "Strength of character is more than title or the power we hold. It's the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect. That everyone and I mean everyone deserves an even shot."

© Getty Images "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former president."

While emphasizing that Carter always "looked to the future," he concluded with: "Jimmy Carter did justly, loved mercy, walked humbly… May he be raised up on eagle's wings."

Jason Carter called his grandfather's life a "love story," adding: "[His love] focused him on the power and promise of American democracy – its love for freedom; its founding belief in the wisdom of regular people raising their voices – and democracy's requirement that you have faith and respect for the voices not just of some people, but of all people."

© Getty Images All living former Presidents and First Ladies gathered for the funeral at the Washington National Cathedral

Carter passed away at the age of 100 on December 29. After the funeral, his casket was carried out of the cathedral and taken to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, flown to his home state of Georgia. He will be laid to rest in Plains next to his wife of 77 years Rosalynn Carter, who died at 96 on November 19, 2023.