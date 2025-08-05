Michael Douglas breaks silence on Sharon Stone's shocking claim: 'Very surprised'

Michael Douglas has responded to his Basic Instinct co-star Sharon Stone's recollection of their first meeting, which she detailed in a candid new interview with Business Insider.

The legendary actor refuted her claims that they had argued when they first met at the Cannes Film Festival, forcing the pair to step outside to settle their differences.

Cold confrontation

© Columbia TriStar The pair co-starred in 1992's Basic Instinct

Sharon's claims began with her revealing that Michael initially didn't want to be part of the smash-hit 1992 film, as he "did not want to put his [body] on the screen with an unknown".

"I understood that," she continued, recalling that the star "wouldn't even test" with her due to the alleged argument they had years prior at Cannes.

"A bunch of us were all sitting, and [Michael] was talking about someone and their kids. I really, really knew this person he was talking about," she said. "So I said something and he responded to me, saying, 'What the [expletive] do you know?' It was in regard to a father-child relationship."

© Getty Images She alleged that the duo had an argument during their first meeting

"Clearly, it triggered him," she added. "So he screams this at me across a whole group of people. And I'm not the person who goes, 'Oh, excuse me, superstar.' I pushed back my chair and said to him, 'Let's step outside.' That's how we first met."

The actress recalled that after stepping outside together, she revealed the close bond she shared with the people he had been discussing.

"And then we parted. I wouldn't say as best friends, but amicably," Sharon said. "So, fast forward to casting Basic Instinct, I don't think he wanted me to be his co-star." She went on to share that the pair have remained close friends since their time on set together, adding that she admires him "tremendously".

Michael speaks out

© Getty Michael claimed that he didn't recall meeting her at Cannes

Michael's rep responded to her claims in a statement to People, revealing that the father of three is "very surprised [by Sharon's quotes]," as "he doesn't remember any argument in that timeframe" between them.

"He actually only remembers seeing and meeting Sharon for the first time when he saw [director] Paul Verhoeven's screen test of her for Basic Instinct and [Michael] said, 'Absolutely, she's the one,'" his rep continued.

They added that while the Oscar-winner "definitely spent time" with the blonde bombshell at the Cannes Film Festival, it came "later, when they were promoting Basic Instinct in 1992".

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image His rep said that they didn't meet until the screen test

"And by the time they'd done the movie, they were friends," the rep concluded.

He reiterated his position to Business Insider, with the publication sharing that Michael "doesn't recall seeing or knowing Sharon" until he saw her screen test.

"The only time Michael remembers the two of them in Cannes together was when they were there to screen and promote the picture," his rep said.

Good instincts

© Getty Images The film was a smash-hit

The film went on to become a defining moment in pop culture and a touchstone of the erotic thriller genre.

It followed Sharon as a seductive writer and the prime suspect in the murder of a rock star, while Michael portrayed the investigating detective.

The 2006 sequel was widely panned, yet a reboot is reportedly in the works with Joe Eszterhas returning to write the script. It is unknown whether Sharon or Michael will reprise their roles in the anticipated reboot.

To learn more about Sharon's journey since Basic Instinct, watch below...